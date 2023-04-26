A change of pace! Kim Kardashian confessed that she’s considered leaving the world of reality TV for a full-time career in law.

“I joke with my mom, who’s my manager, I say, ‘Kim K. is retiring, and I’m just going to be an attorney. So you can go help my siblings [and] you can still have a job,'” the 42-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum told Poppy Harlow during a conversation at the 2023 Time100 Summit in New York City on Tuesday, April 25, referring to mom Kris Jenner.

The Skims mogul added that she could “absolutely” see herself turning away from her life in front of the cameras. “I would be just as happy being an attorney full-time and doing that. The journey just really opened up my eyes to so much,” she explained. “It gets overwhelming because there’s so much to be done. … I would totally spend more time doing that — cameras, no cameras.”

Fans have been following along with the California native and her siblings — Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner — since their family’s reality series debuted in 2007. After 20 seasons and several spinoffs, the brood moved to Hulu in 2022 for a new show titled The Kardashians. Season 3 is set to premiere in May.

The Selfish author has spoken openly about her path to becoming a lawyer after registering with the California State Bar to study law in 2018. “First year of law school you have to cover three subjects: criminal law, torts, and contracts,” she told Vogue in her April 2019 cover story. “To me, torts is the most confusing, contracts the most boring, and crim law I can do in my sleep. Took my first test, I got a 100. Super easy for me. The reading is what really gets me. It’s so time-consuming. The concepts I grasp in two seconds.”

At the time, Kim explained that she reserved 18 hours a week of supervised study time with lawyers Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney. While she initially aimed to take the bar exam in 2022, she ran into a few roadblocks when it came to passing the First-Year Law Students’ Examination (a.k.a. the “baby bar”). She revealed via Instagram in December 2021 that she passed the test on her fourth try.

As she continues her legal journey, the KKW Beauty founder has been passionate about prison reform and other social justice causes, even visiting the White House on several occasions to advocate for inmates seeking clemency. She previously credited her late father, Robert Kardashian Sr., for being her inspiration.

“We talked about it for sure when I was in college, but I wasn’t that serious,” she recalled to the Wall Street Journal magazine in October 2021. “Hopefully one day I can start a law firm where we can help people pro bono and hire people who were formerly incarcerated. I don’t see me floating on a yacht. I think I’ll always feel good when I’m working.”

She doubled down on her tribute to her dad at Tuesday’s event, saying, “I know that he would probably get such a kick out of this because he wouldn’t have expected it at all.”