Getting down to business! Kim Kardashian is utilizing a very unique study method during her journey to becoming a lawyer.

The Skims founder, 39, took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, September 30, to give an inside look at her torts study session with mentors Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney. Kardashian whipped out a bottle of Don Julio tequila and poured a round of shots for the trio.

“This is how we study,” she said in one video as she began pouring shots. “I need a chaser. I don’t know how much a shot is, to be honest, you guys.”

Kardashian got her chaser ready before toasting with Jackson and Haney. In the reality star’s toast, she said: “To studying for law school and passing this f–king test once and for all.”

Before downing the shot, Kardashian admitted that she had to take a sip of her chaser beforehand. She then complained afterward that the shot had “way too much taste” and proposed another toast, saying: “Cheers to studying, tequila and torts night.” She concluded by asking fans what the trio should name their “late night study sessions.”

In April 2019, Kardashian revealed that she had been working toward becoming a lawyer. To accomplish her goal, she began a four-year apprenticeship with a law firm in San Francisco in the summer of 2018. She plans to take the California bar exam in 2022.

“I had to think long and hard about this,” she admitted in Vogue’s May 2019 cover issue. “The White House called me to advise to help change the system of clemency, and I’m sitting in the Roosevelt Room with, like, a judge who had sentenced criminals and a lot of really powerful people and I just sat there, like, Oh, s–t. I need to know more. I would say what I had to say, about the human side and why this is so unfair. But I had attorneys with me who could back that up with all the facts of the case.”

The KKW Beauty mogul added, “It’s never one person who gets things done; it’s always a collective of people, and I’ve always known my role, but I just felt like I wanted to be able to fight for people who have paid their dues to society. I just felt like the system could be so different, and I wanted to fight to fix it, and if I knew more, I could do more.”

Kardashian later provided a deeper look at her four-year plan via Instagram. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed that she would be doing “a minimum of 18 hours a week” to prepare over the next four years and would take multiple tests monthly. At the time, she was getting ready to take a mini version of the bar exam.

The businesswoman also took a moment to shut down criticism from haters. “I’ve seen some comments from people who are saying it’s my privilege or my money that got me here, but that’s not the case,” she explained. “One person actually said I should ‘stay in my lane.’ I want people to understand that there is nothing that should limit your pursuit of your dreams, and the accomplishment of new goals. You can create your own lanes, just as I am. The state bar doesn’t care who you are.”

Kardashian’s late father, Rob Kardashian Sr., also worked as an attorney. He gained recognition for his involvement in the 1995 murder trial of O.J. Simpson’s former wife, Nicole Brown Simpson.

