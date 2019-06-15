O.J. Simpson ventured into the social media sphere, joining Twitter just days after the 25th anniversary of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman’s murders.

“Hey, Twitter world. This is yours truly,” the all-smiles former NFL player, 71, announced in a video on Friday, June 14. “Coming soon to Twitter, you’ll get to read all my thoughts and opinions on just about everything. Now, there’s a lot of fake O.J. accounts out there, so this one, @TheRealOJ32, is the only official one.”

O.J. added: “This should be a lot of fun. I’ve got a little getting even to do. So God bless. Take care.”

Nicole, the athlete’s ex-wife, and her friend Goldman were stabbed to death on June 12, 1994. O.J. was charged with two counts of murder in a headline-making trial that lasted from November 1994 to October 1995. The former football player was ultimately acquitted.

Prosecutor Marcia Clark revisited the verdict in a March 2016 interview with Dateline NBC. “I felt horrible. It was physically painful,” she recounted. “You know, that was not justice. And I thought of Ron and Nicole and thought, ‘This is wrong. It’s so wrong.’”

Meanwhile, book publisher Judith Regan claimed in March 2018 that O.J.’s lawyer said he “was ready to confess” when they worked on his book, If I Did It: Confessions of the Killer, in 2007. The book was not distributed because of the backlash it received.

His trial served as inspiration for the award-winning 2016 series The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. The FX anthology starred Cuba Gooding Jr. as O.J. as well as Sterling K. Brown, Sarah Paulson, David Schwimmer, John Travolta and Courtney B. Vance.

O.J. was found guilty of kidnapping and armed robbery in 2007. He served nine years in a Nevada prison before being granted early release in July 2017.

