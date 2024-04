O.J. Simpson and Cuba Gooding Jr.

Cuba Gooding Jr. (right) plays O.J. Simpson, the NFL Hall of Fame running back who was acquitted of murder charges in the June 1994 deaths of ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman. Gooding is best known for his Oscar-winning role alongside Tom Cruise in 1996’s Jerry Maguire.

Simpson died in April 2024 at the age of 76 following a cancer battle.