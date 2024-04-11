Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Celebrity News

O.J. Simpson Dead at Age 76 After Cancer Battle

By
OJ Dead
Jason Bean-Pool/Getty Images

O.J. Simpson has died at the age of 76.

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren,” the Simpson family shared in a statement via X on Thursday, April 11. “During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

Only $12! — These Designer-Dupe Aviators Are on Major Sale

Deal of the Day

Only $12! — (And No One Will Know They Aren’t Designer) View Deal

It was reported in February that Simpson was undergoing treatment for prostate cancer.

Story developing …

In this article

OJ Simpson

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!