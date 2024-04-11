O.J. Simpson Dead at Age 76 After Cancer Battle

O.J. Simpson has died at the age of 76.

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren,” the Simpson family shared in a statement via X on Thursday, April 11. “During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

It was reported in February that Simpson was undergoing treatment for prostate cancer.

Story developing …