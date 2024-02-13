The Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up to celebrate their Super Bowl LVIII victory with a parade through the streets of their home city.

“Chiefs Kingdom let’s do it big tomorrow!! See yall at the parade! ⏰,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wrote via X on Tuesday, February 13, two days after the team’s big win.

The Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 during the Sunday, February 11, game, marking the team’s third Super Bowl win in four years. They previously beat the 49ers during Super Bowl LIV in 2020, as well as the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LVII in 2023.

Keep scrolling for everything to know about the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade:

When Is the Chiefs Super Bowl Parade?

The parade will kick off at 11 a.m. local time on Wednesday, February 14, and finish around 12:45 p.m.

What Is the Chiefs Super Bowl Parade Route?

A map released by the Kansas City Sports Commission shows the parade starting at 6th Street and Grand Boulevard. The procession will head south on Grand Boulevard through the downtown area before turning onto Pershing Road and finishing in front of Union Station. The route is 2 miles long.

Who Is Going to Be in the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade?

Mahomes and the entire Kansas City Chiefs team will participate in the festivities, as will NFL staff members and executives. The Mayor of Kansas City, Quinton Lucas, will also attend.

“LET’S HAVE A PARADE WEDNESDAY!!!” Lucas wrote via X on Sunday after the game.

Family and friends of the Chiefs are expected to show their support as well. Tight end Travis Kelce’s mom, Donna Kelce, revealed via Instagram on Tuesday that she was on her way to Kansas City for the event.

“Thank you @southwestair (and especially Cheyenne L.!) for getting me to KC for the parade!!!!” Donna captioned an Instagram photo of herself posing with two pilots in the cockpit of an airplane.

What Will Happen at the Chiefs Super Bowl Parade?

In addition to the parade itself, there will be a victory rally held outside of Union Station when the procession ends. Chiefs CEO Clark Hunt, players and coaches will make speeches at the gathering.

How Can You Watch the Chiefs Super Bowl Parade at Home?

The parade will be broadcast locally on KFHB-41 and FOX4 and on fox4kc.com. The NFL Network typically provides coverage of victory rallies as well. Viewers can also tune into the NFL Network at NFL.com or via Fubo.

Will Taylor Swift Be at the Chiefs Super Bowl Parade?

After Swift cheered on boyfriend Travis at the Super Bowl, fans can’t help but wonder whether she’ll spend Valentine’s Day at the Chiefs’ victory parade.

It remains unclear whether the musician will make an appearance at the event. Not only is she slated to resume her Eras Tour performances in Melbourne, Australia, on Friday, February 16, but it may not be practical for her to attend the parade.

“That’s gonna be a whole second level of security issues that we have to deal with — the crowds and all that sort of thing,” Kansas City’s city manager, Brian Platt, told KCUR.org on Monday, February 12, of Swift’s impact on the event.

Platt went on to imply that it might be best if Swift sits this one out.

“I can’t confirm or deny but we might have already told that to her team, just to keep everybody safe and make things a little bit easier for us,” he said.