O.J. Simpson is denying that he’s being placed in “hospice” care after a report claimed that he’s been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

“Hey X world, hospice? Hospice? You’re talking about hospice?” Simpson said with a laugh in a video posted to X on Friday, February 9, as he was sitting behind the wheel of a car. “I don’t know who put that out there.”

Simpson continued telling followers that he’s “hosting a ton of friends for the Super Bowl” while in Las Vegas, which is where the Kansas City Chiefs are set to play the San Francisco 49ers.

“All is well,” he concluded. “Guys, take care, have a good Super Bowl weekend.”

Simpson’s video comes after a local Las Vegas news outlet reported on Friday that Simpson, 76, was undergoing treatment for prostate cancer.

Simpson has yet to confirm or deny the diagnosis.

Simpson rose to fame as an NFL star but his name has since become synonymous with the 1994 murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. Simpson was arrested and subsequently charged with the murder of Simpson and Goldman, who were fatally stabbed.

While Simpson was acquitted on the murder charges in 1995, he was later found guilty for wrongful death of and battery against Goldman in a civil suit filed by the late Goldman’s family. The famed trial later became the subject of FX’s American Crime Story: The People v. O. J. Simpson, which was released in 2016.

Simpson’s legal woes continued years later when he was arrested for an armed robbery that took place in 2007. The following year, he was found guilty of kidnapping and armed robbery, and was sentenced to serve nine to 33 years in a Las Vegas prison. Simpson was released on parole in 2021 after serving the minimum sentence requirement of nine years.

NBC News reported at the time that Simpson’s hearing was held in November 2021, but the decision about his release was not made until December of that same year. (Simpson was originally set to be released in February 2022.)

“Mr. Simpson is a completely free man now,” his attorney, Malcolm LaVergne, told Us Weekly in a statement following Simpson’s December 2021 release.