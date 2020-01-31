“They just see so much, you know, they see that I have to study, they see that I go to school, just like they go to school and we talk about little things like that,” she added. “I have always been really open and honest with my kids about what I’m doing and what’s going on, and I think they’ll appreciate it, definitely when they get older.”

The Justice Project will follow the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star into different prisons as she sits down with incarcerated people who are facing life behind bars — to see if the punishment fits the crime. Ever since working to free Johnson, 64, from prison in 2018, Kardashian gets letters from inmates who have never been heard — something she can’t ignore.

“I always watch true crime shows and it’s always from the victim’s point of view. It’s never from the person that had been through so much trauma that no one ever hears about,” she explained. “I do believe that people that have done a crime deserve to serve time, but I think people should understand and see that our sentencing laws are just so unfair, and not accurate to maybe what that crime is. … Our whole system has to change. If we took that money and put it into rehab centers and therapy instead of prisons, I think our world would be so much safer.” The Best Things Kim Kardashian Has Said About Motherhood