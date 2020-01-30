North-West-Asked-Kim-Kardashian-If-She-Could-Visit-Prisons-With-Her

Leading by example. Kim Kardashian is very honest with her children about the work she’s doing with prison reform. For her new documentary, Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project, she visited prisons and sat down with those who had been incarcerated to hear their stories.

When she’d leave to go to do the interviews, she’d tell her family what was happening.

“If I say, ‘OK, guys, I have to go, I’m going to go to prison today.’ And North will say, ‘Mommy’s helping people’ and, you know, ‘Can I go with you?'” the reality star, 39, shared exclusively with Us Weekly while promoting the project. “[North would say,] ‘Tell this person I said hi,’ if I told her I’m visiting a specific person and show them their letters. She’s really compassionate.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star also opened up about finding a balance between attending law school, working on cases, filming her reality show and raising her four children, North, 6, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 8 months.

“Obviously, my kids and my husband, [Kanye West], are my life, so I just had to cut out a lot of all the extra stuff that I was doing and the friends [I had],” she told reporters earlier this month. “I’m best friends with all my friends I’ve been friends with forever, but they understand. They know I just don’t go to all these events anymore, the movies. I don’t do that extra stuff, and that’s OK for me.”

The KKW Beauty founder also shared with Us that it’s not easy to turn off the job when she gets home after a long day.

“We’re constantly on a group chat, just always sending each other cases and stories and certain things I just don’t understand,” West shared with Us. “I’m like, ‘This doesn’t look right to me’ or ‘Can you explain this to me? What’s going on?’ Then they’ll dig deeper and show me and teach me how to dig deeper and how to really investigate a case in a situation.” The Best Things Kim Kardashian Has Said About Motherhood Luckily, she has a plan carved out. Since her family is first, her schedule is very specific — down to the minute — so that she can do her work while the kids are at school: “I do my mornings with my kids, and they go to school, and then I’m there for dinner.” Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project airs on Oxygen Sunday, April 5. Listen on Spotify to Watch With Us to hear more about your favorite shows and for the latest TV news!