All that cramming paid off! Kim Kardashian is already putting her legal knowledge to good use — by beating Hillary Clinton in a game of law trivia.

The Skims founder, 41, competed against the former secretary of state, 74, in an episode of Clinton’s upcoming Apple TV+ series, Gutsy. In a clip obtained by People, the reality star bested the politician with a score of 11-4.

“Mom, you made a good effort,” quipped Chelsea Clinton, who hosted the contest. The Hard Choices author pointed out that her opponent got a leg up because she was studying for the “baby bar” exam not that long ago. Hillary, by contrast, graduated from Yale Law School in 1973.

“I think Kim has an unfair advantage,” the former New York senator joked. Her daughter, 42, added: “Kim has studied more recently than you.”

At one point, the Selfish author expertly answered the question: “Under what circumstances may one use deadly force to defend themselves?” The California native replied: “When one is being faced with deadly force themselves or one believes that deadly force is imminent.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star passed the “baby bar” exam in December 2021 on her fourth try. Aspiring lawyers who are not enrolled at a law school accredited by the American Bar Association must pass the test — officially called the First-Year Law Students’ Examination — before they can continue their legal education.

In order to become a lawyer, the beauty guru will still have to pass the California Bar Exam that is administered to all prospective attorneys in the state.

“This was just the first one but with the harder pass rate,” Kardashian wrote via Instagram last year, explaining what passing the “baby bar” means. “I was told by top lawyers that this was a close to impossible journey and harder than the traditional law school route, but it was my only option, and it feels so so sooooo good to be here and on my way to achieving my goals.”

The Hulu personality first revealed her legal studies in a 2019 interview with Vogue, telling the magazine that she’d started an apprenticeship with a law firm the year prior. “The reading is what really gets me,” Kardashian said at the time. “It’s so time-consuming. The concepts I grasp in two seconds.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum is unlikely to become a trial lawyer, though, and will instead use her legal education to continue her advocacy work on behalf of prisoners. “Hopefully one day I can start a law firm where we can help people pro bono and hire people who were formerly incarcerated,” the Kardashians star told WSJ. Magazine in October 2021. “I don’t see me floating on a yacht. I think I’ll always feel good when I’m working.”

Gutsy premieres on Apple TV+ Friday, September 9.