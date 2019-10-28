Politics as usual! Kim Kardashian jetted to Washington D.C. to join President Donald Trump in a press conference that paired prison reform solutions with the private rideshare company Lyft on the Sunday, October 27, episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Kim was clearly nervous to speak at the White House event, so much so that the KKW Beauty founder and aspiring attorney left her notecards in her purse. Of her involvement in prison reform, Kim explained, “I work with Cut 50, they write so much amazing policy.” Kim added, “Getting people back on their feet is really important to me and I’m so proud to be a part of this initiative to make people’s reentry back into society easier.”

During the press conference, Kim sat in between Jared Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, as the president introduced her. The former host of The Apprentice referred to Kim as a “very special guest” as well as a “very good person.” He added, jokingly, “Soon she’ll be one of the most successful lawyers, I hate to tell all my lawyers back there.”

After announcing the First Step Act, an initiative aimed at easing the transition back into society for formerly incarcerated individuals, Kim celebrated her successful televised speech by hugging a Matthew Charles, the first individual released with the First Step Act. Kim then called momager Kris Jenner from her holding area in Kushner’s office to update her on the successful press conference.

After arriving back in Calabasas, California, Kim urged her sister Khloé Kardashian to come back with her to the White House. Khloé appeared to throw shade on the current administration saying, “Girl, I’ve been when a different president was in office.”

The episode also followed Khloé as she dealt with the aftermath of ex-husband Lamar Odom’s book release. The memoir, Darkness to Light, detailed the pair’s marriage and subsequent divorce. After watching Lamar’s Good Morning America interview, where he admitted to owing Khloé an apology, she commented, “It’s true. It’s nice.”

While Khloé appeared to get closure from the public apology, Kris was sent into a tailspin after discovering that Lamar outed Kris in the book as having orchestrated a problematic Soul Cycle ambush on Khloé. Kris explained, “In Lamar’s book, he’s accused me of setting up the whole Soul Cycle thing. … Lamar popped up at one of Khloé’s classes and it caused a huge commotion. … That never happened.”

Khloé clearly wasn’t buying Kris’ denial and vented to Kim saying, “Mom is lying to me. … In the book, he’s saying how my mom did tell him where to go. It’s exactly what I thought happened, which she denied forever. … How would he know that I’m at Soul Cycle in Beverly Hills at 6 a.m.” Khloé then added, “It doesn’t bother me, but why lie about it?” Kris avoided her daughter for the next day and a half while Khloe bombarded her mother with calls about the incident. Eventually, Khloé and Kris talked and Kris maintained insisted that she did not orchestrate the highly publicized run-in. Kris added, with a devilish grin, “Deny ‘til we die.”

Khloé also revealed that she’s been in communication with Lamar, who told her he’s been “dying” to see her in person. After contemplating a meet-up with her ex, Khloé eventually decided against it saying, “I see that he has a girlfriend and I just don’t want to be disrespectful or reach out. He seems really happy and that chapter is closed between he and I.”

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Sundays at 9 p.m. ET.