Searching for a sign. Kim Kardashian shared an emotional tribute to her late father, Robert Kardashian, in her first Instagram post since filing for divorce from Kanye West.

“Happy Birthday Dad! I celebrate you every single day but today even more. So much to tell you!” the 40-year-old KKW Beauty owner captioned an old family photo on Monday, February 22, which would have been the lawyer’s 77th birthday. “I called your cell phone number just wondering if anyone would pick up after all these years. I actually can’t believe I remembered it. Please come visit me in a dream soon. 🙏🏼.”

The reality star continued: “Also can you pretty please send down a sign in the form of those symbols/birds we always talked about?!?! I just miss you sooooo much!”

Robert was diagnosed with esophageal cancer in July 2003 and succumbed to the illness two months later. He is survived by Kim, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Rob Kardashian, whom he shares with ex-wife Kris Jenner.

Kim’s sweet message to her late father comes days after she officially filed for divorce from West, 43, after nearly seven years of marriage. Us Weekly confirmed on Friday, February 19, that the California native cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and is seeking joint legal and physical custody of the pair’s four children: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 21 months.

Reports of trouble within the duo’s marriage began in July 2020 following the “Stronger” rapper’s controversial remarks at his South Carolina presidential campaign rally. At the time, a source exclusively told Us that Kim was meeting with lawyers to discuss her next steps, but was hesitant to move forward “because of their children.”

West was later absent from the Kardashian-Jenner family’s holiday celebrations and arrived late to his estranged wife’s 40th birthday party in October 2020. As speculation about their relationship continued to grow, Kim was spotted without her wedding ring on multiple occasions. While Us previously reported that the duo had “a big fight” in December 2020, another source claims that the tension between them began years earlier.

“The turning point in Kim and Kanye’s marriage was when he said that slavery was a choice,” the insider explained, referring to West’s shocking 2018 interview with TMZ. “They went through a really rough patch in the aftermath of that. Kim was completely mortified by Kanye’s ridiculous and outrageous comments. It took a lot for them to move past it, but they were able to eventually. But when Kanye told the world that he and Kim had discussed aborting North [in July 2020], it was the breaking point in their marriage.”

According to the source, “there was no turning back” after the Yeezy designer’s public remarks at his political event and subsequent Twitter rants. “From there, they were never able to get back to the place they were once in,” the insider added.

While the Selfish author hasn’t addressed her split yet, she spent the weekend surrounded by friends at BFF Jonathan Cheban‘s 47th birthday celebration. “Love you forever,” she wrote in an Instagram Story on Sunday, February 21, alongside a pic of the self-proclaimed Food God’s custom cake.

Kim and the Grammy winner exchanged vows in May 2014. She was previously married to Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2003 and to Kris Humphries for 72 days in 2011.