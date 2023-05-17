Khloé Kardashian would like to be excluded from this narrative. The reality star responded to a theory that she’s “soft launching” a reconciliation with Tristan Thompson through sister Kim Kardashian — and she’s not happy about the speculation.

“Stop pushing this narrative. It’s tiring. But I suppose You guys will continue the narrative you want regardless of what I say so what’s the point,” Khloé, 38, began on Wednesday, May 17, in the comments section of a fan post that proposed Kim, 42, is attending Los Angeles Lakers’ games as a way to get viewers “prepared” for the former couple’s reunion. “It’s exhausting but I learned people will only understand to the level of their own perception. Most are stuck at believing the lies because it’s the narrative they want to fuel. Have fun…. Some things are just as simple as they seem. A family member supporting another family member ESPECIALLY during a difficult time in life.”

Khloé compared Kim being there for Thompson, 32, to the Good American designer standing by Kourtney Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick over the years. (Disick, 39, and Kourtney, 44 — who share three kids — split in 2015 after nearly a decade of dating. She married Travis Barker in 2022.)

“Just how I support scott and will forever support him. He’s my brother. It’s just not on an nba stage,” Khloé continued. “Sad new world, If there’s no photos people think it really didn’t happen but yes, I see Scott often. Some things really are just as they are. ❤️.”

Kim has been in attendance at several Lakers games since Thompson joined the team last month. The Skims creator brought son Saint, 7, to the Crypto.com Arena in the athlete’s jersey on April 24, attended a game with Kris Jenner and the momager’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, on May 8 and returned to the stadium with daughter North, 9, who brought a sign of support for her aunt’s ex, on May 12.

While Khloé, who shares two kids with Thompson, hasn’t supported the Lakers’ playoff run in person, she is “so proud” of the basketball pro, per a source.

“Khloé couldn’t be more thrilled for Tristan now that he’s joined the Lakers,” an insider told Us last month. “He’ll be in L.A. much more often so he can be closer to his kids and spend even more time with them. She’s so proud of him and all the hard work he’s done which has led up to this huge accomplishment.”

The Kardashians star split from Thompson for good in late 2021 after news broke that he had fathered a child — son Theo — with Maralee Nichols behind Khloé’s back. The incident marked the third public cheating scandal for the pair, who were initially linked in 2016.

While a second source told Us in March that “Tristan is always trying to get Khloé back,” she believes they are “friends and great coparents.”

“Khloé will never not support Tristan because he’s the father of her two kids,” a third source said in March after her gushing birthday tribute on Instagram raised eyebrows. “Khloé called him the ‘best father’ because that’s how she feels and she will always stand by that. Despite whatever happened between them, she has decided to focus on the positive because her children are the most important people in her life. She’s able to separate their past and appreciates the way he shows up for his kids.”