Supporting her family! Kim Kardashian cheered on Tristan Thompson as the Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the Golden State Warriors.

“YESSSSS GOOOOO LAKERS,” the Skims founder, 42, wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, May 8, in a since-deleted post. The snap showed Thompson, 32, smiling for the camera after his team defeated the Warriors 104 to 101. However, the power forward was benched during that evening’s game and donned his practice gear.

The Kardashians star sat courtside at the big game with friend Sarah Staudinger and mom Kris Jenner. Jenner’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, was also present for the playoff matchup, but Khloé Kardashian was not spotted in the Crypto.com Arena. (The Revenge Body alum, 38, began dating Thompson on and off in 2016, most recently calling it quits in 2021.)

The Canada native signed with the Lakers in April as a free agent. Later that month, Kim watched the L.A.-based team with her son Saint, 7, who sported Thompson’s jersey in the crowd.

Us Weekly previously confirmed that Thompson purchased a new home close to the Good American cofounder’s residence amid his NBA move. A source exclusively told Us in April that the athlete was “thrilled” to be living nearby so he could “visit” Khloé and their two children: daughter True, 5, and their baby boy, 9 months, whose name has not been publicly revealed.

Khloé and Thompson have weathered their fair share of ups and downs over the years. Shortly before daughter True was born in April 2018, the former Chicago Bulls star was caught cheating on the then-pregnant reality star. They initially stayed together but called it quits one year later due to Thompson’s infidelity. (He kissed Kylie Jenner’s ex-BFF Jordyn Woods in 2019.)

Us confirmed in August 2020 that the twosome got back together. The reconciliation was brief, however, as the pair called it quits again in June 2021. Six months later, news broke that fitness model Maralee Nichols sued Thompson for child support after claiming he got her pregnant earlier that year — while he was still dating Khloé. Us broke the news in December 2021 that Nichols, 33, welcomed son Theo.

The former Cleveland Cavaliers star confirmed his paternity the following month after taking a DNA test and publicly apologized to his ex via his Instagram Story. Meanwhile, Khloé and Thompson’s surrogate conceived their second child together in November 2021. The pair welcomed their baby boy in August 2022. (Thompson also shares son Prince, 6, with ex Jordan Craig.)

Despite their rocky romance, Khloé and her ex have maintained an amicable coparenting relationship. While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has “made it clear” she’s not interested in getting back with Thompson, an insider told Us that the athlete hasn’t “given up hope” yet.

“At this point, he feels like all he can do is be the best father to their kids that he can and show Khloé over time that he’s there for their family,” the source explained to Us in April. “He is so happy he was able to find a home right around the corner from them because they’re his priority. He just wants to be there for his kids.”

