Rooting for him! Rob Kardashian made it clear how excited he is for Tristan Thompson to join the Lakers.

“LET’S GOOO‼️,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 36, wrote via Instagram Story on Sunday, April 9, alongside a post from the Lakers announcing Thompson, 32, officially signed with the team along with Shaquille Harrison. The former Cleveland Cavaliers star will reunite with his former teammate LeBron James, whom he won a championship with in 2016.

Rob was not the only member of the Kardashian family to send their support to the basketball player. Thompson’s ex Khloé Kardashian subtly dropped a “like” on the Los Angeles team’s official reveal.

Shortly before the news broke of Thompson’s latest career move, Us Weekly confirmed that the power forward moved into a new home close to the Good American founder, 38, with whom he shares two children: daughter True, 4, and a baby boy, 8 months. (Thompson is also a father of son Prince, 6, whom he coparents with ex Jordan Craig, and son Theo, 15 months, whom he shares with Maralee Nichols.)

“Khloé and Tristan live .2 miles away from each other in Hidden Hills,” a source exclusively told Us earlier this month. “Tristan is thrilled about having his own place so close to Khloé so he can visit her and the kids as often as possible.”

Thompson and Khloé have had their fair share of ups and downs in their off-on relationship. The pair were first romantically linked in 2016 but faced several cheating scandals on the Canada native’s part during their romance.

The twosome called it quits for good in late 2021 after Thompson had fathered a child, son Theo, with Nichols, 33. The professional athlete confirmed the paternity in January 2022. That July, Us confirmed that the Kardashians star and Thompson were expecting their second child together via a surrogate — who was already pregnant before the NBA player’s infidelity made headlines. News broke that their son was born shortly after the pregnancy confirmation.

While Khloé has “made it clear” she isn’t interested in rekindling a romance with Thompson after their scandal, per a source, he “hasn’t completely given up hope” on her yet. Rob — who has a strong bond with his sister — ultimately just wants what’s best for her.

“Although Rob doesn’t necessarily agree with some of the decisions that Tristan has made in the past, he just wants Khloé to be happy,” the source exclusively told Us in March. “Tristan is also family and that will never change.”