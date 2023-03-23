Family forever! Rob Kardashian and sister Khloé Kardashian have long had a tight bond, and nothing — and no one — can come between them.

“Although Rob doesn’t necessarily agree with some of the decisions that Tristan [Thompson] has made in the past, he just wants Khloé to be happy,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of Rob, 36, and his opinion on his sister’s former beau, 32. “Tristan is also family and that will never change.”

The Good American designer, 38, and Thompson were first linked in September 2016. They dated on and off until late 2021 when news broke that the basketball player had cheated on Khloé with Maralee Nichols. The Kardashians personality — who shares daughter True, 4, and a baby boy, 8 months, with Thompson — eventually called off their on-and-off relationship for good after learning that he had fathered a child with Nichols, 31. The fitness trainer gave birth to son Theo in December 2021, one month after Khloé and Thompson did an embryo transfer with their surrogate to conceive baby No. 2. (The Canada native is also a father of son Prince, 6, whom he coparents with ex Jordan Craig.)

While the Revenge Body alum has been focused on moving on from the breakup and her ex’s messy paternity scandal, she has found solace in her famous family — including Rob.

“He knows Khloé can handle herself and is letting her navigate this situation. All he plans on doing is being there to support her,” the insider tells Us of the Arthur George sock designer, who shares 6-year-old daughter Dream with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna.

“True and Dream are super-close cousins so his focus is on them, the baby and Khloe.”

While the source notes that Rob hasn’t given his older sister any advice on coparenting with Thompson “because she hasn’t asked,” he will “always be there” if Khloé needs his input.

The Strong Looks Better Naked author and Rob have long had a special bond, with the Dancing With the Stars alum even residing in her home before her 2016 divorce from ex Lamar Odom.

“When Rob lived with me, we would watch movies or TV,” Khloé recalled in June 2016 on her app. “We’d eat together and talk about stuff that happened that day. I miss those things. It’s a big house, so to combat lonely energy, I play music and light candles. … The best thing about [living alone] is that I can literally just run downstairs naked and don’t have to think about it. I couldn’t do that before, with Rob and his friends who would come over. I really like having ‘me’ space.”

While Rob has since retreated from the spotlight, the former Kocktails With Khloé host shared a peek into his St. Patrick’s Day-themed birthday celebrations earlier this month.

“It’s one of my most favorite days because it’s one of my most favorite human being’s birthday!! My baby bobby boy,” Khloé gushed via Instagram on Friday, March 17. “My wish for you is a thousand wishes and for them all to come true. That you wake up one day and you know with everything inside your being that you are enough. You’ve always been enough.”

She added at the time: “Robert, I couldn’t be prouder to say I am your sister. I couldn’t be luckier that I get to call you whenever I want about absolutely nothing. I thank God every day for our relationship and the relationship with our children. … I couldn’t be more blessed or excited that I have an entire lifetime with you! Genuinely you are one of the most loving, hysterical, gentle and majestic human beings I’ve ever known. Being your sister is an absolute privilege. I will forever protect you, my beautifully brave brother.”

With reporting by Sarah Jones