Inside Dream Kardashian's Butterfly-Themed 6th Birthday Party: See Photos

“Yeah, let’s go guys,” Khloé said in a second Story video, watching 4-year-old daughter True dance alongside Dream and Kris Jenner.
The Kardashians matriarch, 67, stood a few feet away from her granddaughters as she grooved to “Dance Monkey” by Tones and I. Dream and True, for their part, were more interested in chatting than dancing to the popular song. The birthday girl wore a butterfly-print, two-piece ensemble with white sneakers with her hair in braids. True, who the Revenge Body alum shares with ex Tristan Thompson, wore a Fendi blouse and skirt with a pink pair of Doc Martens.
After running away from the dance floor, Dream enjoyed whipping up a blue slime mixture, and aunt Khloé marveled at her niece’s artistic skills.
“Coparenting is actually really good. I’m definitely grateful for both my baby fathers and whatnot,” Chyna, who shares 10-year-old son King Cairo with ex Tyga, exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2019. “They do give me that break so I can rejuvenate myself as a woman and just get back focus. Or, if I have to do something, it just gives me that leeway. So, that’s, I think, key.”
She added: “We have worked out a thing to where if I have Dreamy during this day, during the day, they could come get her and then vice versa with King, [where you would] get him at night if you have him during the day. It kind of balances itself out.”
Rob, for his part, celebrated his only daughter’s special day with a Thursday, November 10 Instagram tribute — and an elaborate balloon display. “Happy birthday to the sweetest and funniest girl! Daddy will always love you,” he wrote via social media.
Scroll below to see party pictures from Dream's birthday festivities:
Credit: Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Inside Dream Kardashian's Butterfly-Themed 6th Birthday Party: Balloons, Dancing, Slime-Making and More
Scroll below to see party pictures from Dream's birthday festivities:
Welcome to the Party
Guests entered the bash through multiple pink balloon archways, which were decorated with the fluttery creatures.
Credit: Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
What an Entrance
Dream's party was decorated with plenty of pink and purple butterflies.
Credit: Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Good Enough to Eat
Khloé shared a sneak peek at Dream’s birthday cake, which featured delicate butterfly decorations to match the party theme.
Credit: Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Poolside Fun
A “Happy Birthday Dream” balloon display was placed in front of the backyard pool.
Credit: Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Dancing Queens
The momager couldn’t resist busting a move with Dream and True on Saturday.
Credit: Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Slime Time
The birthday girl whisked up a slime mixture during the party.
Credit: Courtesy of Khloe Kardashian/Instagram
Lil Picasso
True insisted that her mom couldn’t look at her painting masterpiece until it was completed.