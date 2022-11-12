Inside Dream Kardashian's Butterfly-Themed 6th Birthday Party: See Photos

Going all-out! Rob Kardashian and ex-fiancée Blac Chyna’s daughter, Dream Kardashian, turned 6 with a special celebration.

“Welcome to Dreamy’s butterfly 6th birthday extravaganza,” aunt Khloé Kardashian exclaimed in a Saturday, November 12, Instagram Story clip, showing off the party decor. “Here we are!”

The Good American founder, 38, marveled over the impressive party activities, which included a snow cone station, a place for kids to make slime crafts and even room for a dance party on the lawn.

“Yeah, let’s go guys,” Khloé said in a second Story video, watching 4-year-old daughter True dance alongside Dream and Kris Jenner.

The Kardashians matriarch, 67, stood a few feet away from her granddaughters as she grooved to “Dance Monkey” by Tones and I. Dream and True, for their part, were more interested in chatting than dancing to the popular song. The birthday girl wore a butterfly-print, two-piece ensemble with white sneakers with her hair in braids. True, who the Revenge Body alum shares with ex Tristan Thompson, wore a Fendi blouse and skirt with a pink pair of Doc Martens.

After running away from the dance floor, Dream enjoyed whipping up a blue slime mixture, and aunt Khloé marveled at her niece’s artistic skills.

“I’m having fun,” Dream told the Strong Looks Better Naked author before showing off her birthday gift from “Lovey” Jenner: a pair of diamond butterfly earrings. The elementary schooler also showed off the temporary butterfly tattoos that had been applied to her arm.

The Arthur George sock designer, 35, and the model, 34, welcomed their daughter in November 2016. While the pair eventually split for good the next year, they continued to raise their little girl together.

“Coparenting is actually really good. I’m definitely grateful for both my baby fathers and whatnot,” Chyna, who shares 10-year-old son King Cairo with ex Tyga, exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2019. “They do give me that break so I can rejuvenate myself as a woman and just get back focus. Or, if I have to do something, it just gives me that leeway. So, that’s, I think, key.”

She added: “We have worked out a thing to where if I have Dreamy during this day, during the day, they could come get her and then vice versa with King, [where you would] get him at night if you have him during the day. It kind of balances itself out.”

Rob, for his part, celebrated his only daughter’s special day with a Thursday, November 10 Instagram tribute — and an elaborate balloon display. “Happy birthday to the sweetest and funniest girl! Daddy will always love you,” he wrote via social media.

Scroll below to see party pictures from Dream’s birthday festivities: