A Dream-y celebration! North West gave fans an inside look at how she wrapped her cousin Dream Kardashian’s presents in honor of her 6th birthday.

“OK, it’s Dream’s birthday tomorrow, so we’re gonna package all these things for her gift and it’s gonna look so good and cute,” the 9-year-old said in a voiceover in a TikTok video shared on Thursday, November 10, via the account she shares with her mom, Kim Kardashian.

The sweet clip, which was set to Calvin Harris’ “Feels” featuring Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean, depicted North showing off several of the fun items for her cousin, including toys, fashion-themed presents, a Minnie Mouse hairbrush, Nike sneakers and more. As North handpicked bows and other decor, she narrated her every move.

“And we’re getting these gifts, these candies, these stickers, now we’re putting these cute stickers, writing my name on the thing,” she said, as she signed her name on Dream’s birthday card. “Look how cute it looks. So cute. Bye!”

Rob Kardashian, who shares Dream with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna, showed off some of the festivities for his daughter’s birthday on Thursday via his Instagram Story.

“Happy birthday to the sweetest and funniest girl!” the Arthur George sock designer, 35, captioned a photo of his little girl smiling inside a replica of a giant dinosaur egg. “Daddy will always love you.”

Elsewhere in his Story, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared a photo of Dream celebrating her special day by sitting at the counter and eating a piece of toast with a spread of sprinkles. He also showed off the celebratory decor in mom Kris Jenner’s iconic tiled entryway — giant silver and gold balloons that spelled out “Happy Birthday Dream.”

While fans may have loved North’s TikTok in celebration of her cousin — the video received more than 380,000 “likes” — Kanye West has been adamant about his disapproval of his eldest daughter’s use of the social media platform. (In addition to North, the rapper, 45, and the Skims founder, 41 — who split in 2021 after nearly seven years of marriage — share sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 3, and daughter Chicago, 4.)

“SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE I NEED TO KNOW WHAT I SHOULD DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL ?” the Grammy winner wrote via Instagram in February. Kim, for her part, hit back at her ex-husband, slamming him for his public declarations about her and their relationship.

“Kanye’s constant attacks on me in interviews and on social media is actually more hurtful than any TikTok North might create,” the Hulu star wrote via her Instagram Story in response. “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in the medium that she wishes with adult supervision — because it brings her happiness. Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”