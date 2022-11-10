His baby girl! Rob Kardashian celebrated his daughter Dream’s 6th birthday with a special snack and some larger-than-life decorations.

“Happy birthday to the sweetest and funniest girl! Daddy will always love you,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 35, captioned a Thursday, November 10, Instagram photo of Dream — whom he shares with his former fiancée, Blac Chyna — grinning inside a giant dinosaur egg replica.

The proud dad also shared a snap of his only daughter eating toast with sprinkles via his Instagram Story. In a subsequent Story, the California native showed off a series of giant balloons that spelled out, “Happy Birthday Dream.”

The USC alum and Chyna, 34, who were engaged from April to December of 2016 and share custody of their daughter, have had their ups and downs over the years. In March, the model claimed that she wasn’t receiving any financial support from Kardashian or Tyga, with whom she shares 10-year-old son King.

“Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars … my reasons … morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support I’m a MAMA,” she alleged via Twitter at the time. The Real Blac Chyna alum doubled down on the claims in a second social media post, writing that she was “single [with] no support [and no] child support.”

Kardashian denied the allegations while responding to The Shade Room’s Instagram coverage of the drama. “[I] pay 37k a year for my daughter’s school. I handle every single medical expense. I pay for all her extracurricular activities,” the Arthur George founder wrote earlier this year.

Tyra, 32, also commented on the post, writing, “I pay 40k a year for my son school.”

Chyna has also had her problems with Kardashian’s family. In 2017, she sued Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner for contract interference and defamation after her reality show Rob & Chyna was put on hold. The trial began in April, with all four Kardashian-Jenner women named in the suit taking the stand.

Rob also testified, telling the judge he was “very vulnerable” during his relationship with the Lashed By Blac Chyna founder, and therefore “[ignored] her bad behavior toward” his family.

“I was probably at the worst place in my entire life, at my weakest, lowest point. She was the one person who brought me in at my lowest point,” he claimed. “I wasn’t thinking about that stuff. My mind was just in a completely different place. It wasn’t real love.”

In May, a judge ruled to dismiss the case and Chyna was not awarded any damages. The sole Kardashian brother previously dismissed a lawsuit of his own against his ex-fiancée.

“My love for Dream far outweighs my desire to proceed with my claims against her mother in a public trial,” the reality TV veteran said in a February statement to E! News after dropping his assault and battery lawsuit against Chyna.