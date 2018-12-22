As if! Khloé Kardashian clapped back at fans who accused her of ignoring or forgetting about her brother, Rob Kardashian.

The negative comments came after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 34, posted a photo on Instagram on Friday, December 22, with her mom, Kris Jenner.

“You are a Queen who has raised multiple mini Queens still trying to be as strong and fabulous as you are!” she captioned the black-and-white photo. “I will love you more and more everyday Until the end of time.”

While some commenters commended her on her words about her mom and sisters, others thought she should have included her baby brother in her post.

“Ummm….no mention of her son…Rob?!?!” one commented, while another wrote, “It’s a shame Rob Kardashian is a member of the family and he is NEVER mentioned.”

The Strong Looks Better Naked author replied, “My brother is my entire world! He is definitely a king it is a shame that you can[‘t] respect us for respecting his privacy. You should not comment if you truly aren’t informed on our family.”

When another fan wrote, “Don’t forget about Rob,” Khloé responded, “Of course! He has always been a King since the minute he was born! My mom and my dad did an amazing job with him!! He is my [heart].”

Rob, 31, has been keeping a low profile since his February 2017 split from fiancée Blac Chyna, with whom he shares daughter Dream, 2. The former Rob & Chyna star filed court documents in November seeking to lower his child support payments to his ex, stating in court documents obtained by Us Weekly that he has “minimal cash flow and no savings.”

“As of January 17, 2018, I am short nearly $300,000, which my accountant projects I will need to pay for my 2017 tax liabilities,” Rob said in the documents. “I no longer own a home. I now live in my mother’s home.”

He added that his current income is “insufficient” to pay his expenses, which include $20,000-a-month payments to Chyna.

