Financial woes forced Rob Kardashian to move back in with his mother, Kris Jenner, according to child support documents obtained by Us Weekly.

Kardashian, 31, stated in a newly unearthed February 22 court declaration that he has “minimal cash flow and no savings.” He said his monthly income has decreased approximately $90,000 since he and ex-fiancée Blac Chyna reached a child support agreement in October 2017 over their 2-year-old daughter, Dream. He added that his current income is “insufficient” to pay his expenses, which include $20,000-per-month payments to Chyna, 30.

“As of January 17, 2018, I am short nearly $300,000, which my accountant projects I will need to pay for my 2017 tax liabilities,” the former reality star said in the February documents. “I no longer own a home. I now live in my mother’s home.”

Kardashian said in his declaration that he hoped his Arthur George sock line “would grow and that my earnings would increase,” but the opposite happened. He acknowledged that he no longer owns 100 percent of his company as momager Jenner, 63, had to step in “with capital to keep it afloat.” She now has a “50 percent share in the company,” he noted.

The designer said his participation in his family’s E! reality series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, was his largest source of income. He had been guaranteed an estimated salary of $1 million per year at one point, but he has since stopped filming.

“For the last several years, I participated in less than 50 percent of the episodes,” Kardashian said in the documents, noting that he stopped appearing on the show after he posted nude photos of Chyna on social media in July 2017, which prompted her to obtain a temporary restraining order against him.

“It has been an extraordinarily difficult time for me emotionally and I have no desire to continue participating in a reality show,” he added. “I would like to maintain my privacy, try to recover from the emotional damage of the past several months and explore other business ventures.”

Kardashian and Chyna (real name Angela White), who split in late 2016, are scheduled to appear in court in December for a decision in their child support case.

The model seemingly responded to the news of her ex-fiancé’s court filing in an Instagram post on Tuesday, November 13. She shared a video of her Rolls Royce, Ferrari and Bentley alongside the caption, “Work Hard , Play Harder !!! My s–t !!! No Help !!! No Child Support !!! Stop the F–king Lies !!!”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!