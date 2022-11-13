In his corner! Khloé Kardashian and Rob Kardashian have an unbreakable sibling bond.

Born three years apart, the Good American cofounder and her younger brother were close growing up — and their connection only grew stronger with time. “You’ve been my best friend since the minute you were born and sorry to break this to you but we will Be best friends until the end of time, through every lifetime. You’re stuck with me kiddo,” Khloé teased in a March 2021 Instagram post while celebrating Rob’s birthday, calling him “one of my favorite people on this planet.”

At the time, the Hulu personality shared some words of wisdom for the Arthur George sock designer. “I want you to know how honored I am to be your sister. I would do anything for you! You are my best friend!” she continued. “Truly, you’re The funniest guy I know! Never change your gentle and hysterically silly spirit!! Continue to find your best self. Continue to keep your head held high as you find your way through this insane life. Continue being the best daddy you can be. You’re a special kind of guy @robkardashianofficial. I love you forever and always Bobby boy! 🍀🍀🍀💚💚💚.”

Fans were given a front row seat to some of Rob and Khloé’s sweetest moments together throughout Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ended in 2021 after 20 seasons. Rob initially appeared alongside Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner — and even lived with Khloé and her now-ex-husband, Lamar Odom, before their 2016 divorce.

However, Rob turned away from the spotlight during season 13 of KUWTK in 2017 amid the fallout of his split from Blac Chyna, with whom he welcomed daughter Dream in 2016. Since then, he’s made brief guest appearances on camera, typically during family gatherings or celebrations.

The Strong Looks Better Naked author gave a rare update on her brother’s state of mind during the KUWTK reunion special, which aired in June 2021. Rob did not join his siblings for the taping, but Khloé reassured viewers that he was doing well.

“My brother is such a lover and has the most incredible heart and personality,” she told host Andy Cohen. “And I think he’s just getting stronger, and I think you have to get heartbroken and learn from your mistakes. I think he’s just stronger and feeling better to be around and be more vulnerable or exposed.”

She pointed out at the time that having his ups and downs play out on TV “really affected” him. “I know Rob is feeling really good about himself and he’s working really hard on himself, and so I think before he did something like this, where he has to address probably the part that made him want to take a break, [he can start fresh],” she added.

Scroll down for a closer glimpse at Khloé and Rob’s tight bond: