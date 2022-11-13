Born three years apart, the Good American cofounder and her younger brother were close growing up — and their connection only grew stronger with time. “You’ve been my best friend since the minute you were born and sorry to break this to you but we will Be best friends until the end of time, through every lifetime. You’re stuck with me kiddo,” Khloé teased in a March 2021 Instagram post while celebrating Rob’s birthday, calling him “one of my favorite people on this planet.”
At the time, the Hulu personality shared some words of wisdom for the Arthur George sock designer. “I want you to know how honored I am to be your sister. I would do anything for you! You are my best friend!” she continued. “Truly, you’re The funniest guy I know! Never change your gentle and hysterically silly spirit!! Continue to find your best self. Continue to keep your head held high as you find your way through this insane life. Continue being the best daddy you can be. You’re a special kind of guy @robkardashianofficial. I love you forever and always Bobby boy! 🍀🍀🍀💚💚💚.”
“My brother is such a lover and has the most incredible heart and personality,” she told host Andy Cohen. “And I think he’s just getting stronger, and I think you have to get heartbroken and learn from your mistakes. I think he’s just stronger and feeling better to be around and be more vulnerable or exposed.”
She pointed out at the time that having his ups and downs play out on TV “really affected” him. “I know Rob is feeling really good about himself and he’s working really hard on himself, and so I think before he did something like this, where he has to address probably the part that made him want to take a break, [he can start fresh],” she added.
Scroll down for a closer glimpse at Khloé and Rob’s tight bond:
Khloe Kardashian's Sweetest Sibling Moments With Brother Rob Kardashian Over the Years
Fans were given a front row seat to some of Rob and Khloé's sweetest moments together throughout Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which ended in 2021 after 20 seasons. Rob initially appeared alongside Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner — and even lived with Khloé and her now-ex-husband, Lamar Odom, before their 2016 divorce.
However, Rob turned away from the spotlight during season 13 of KUWTK in 2017 amid the fallout of his split from Blac Chyna, with whom he welcomed daughter Dream in 2016. Since then, he's made brief guest appearances on camera, typically during family gatherings or celebrations.
The Strong Looks Better Naked author gave a rare update on her brother's state of mind during the KUWTK reunion special, which aired in June 2021. Rob did not join his siblings for the taping, but Khloé reassured viewers that he was doing well.
August 2022
Rob gushed over his older sister in an Instagram comment, teasing, "My pretty princess sparkly girl."
June 2022
When the Kardashian-Jenners got together to celebrate Khloé's 38th birthday, Rob made a rare appearance in the background of an Instagram Story video.
October 2021
Kim joked about having "dinner with my fave couples," uploading two snaps via Instagram. One photo showed Kourtney getting cozy with Travis Barker, while the second featured Khloé and Rob.
June 2021
During the second part of the KUWTK reunion special, Khloé gave a rare update on her brother. "I think he's just getting stronger, and I think you have to get heartbroken and learn from your mistakes. I think he's just stronger and feeling better to be around and be more vulnerable or exposed," she said at the time, adding that Rob was "working really hard on himself" and "feeling good."
March 2021
"Happy birthday to the best brother in the world!!! My little leprechaun 🍀🍀 my Ace in life!" Khloé gushed in a sweet Instagram tribute celebrating her "dope" sibling. "You've been my best friend since the minute you were born and sorry to break this to you but we will Be best friends until the end of time, through every lifetime. You're stuck with me kiddo."
July 2020
Before The Kardashians premiered on Hulu, Khloé hinted that Rob might go back in front of the camera for the new show. "My brother's coming back around. Like, he's feeling more confident [and] comfortable. So I think he just started a whole new season," she said on SiriusXM Hits 1's The Morning Mash Up.
December 2018
When a social media troll accused the former Revenge Body host of leaving Rob out of a birthday post for Kris, Khloé clapped back. "My brother is my entire world! He is definitely a king it is a shame that you can['t] respect us for respecting his privacy. You should not comment if you truly aren't informed on our family," she replied, telling another commenter that her brother "has always been a King since the minute he was born."
June 2018
The fitness enthusiast praised Rob's devotion to daughter Dream in a heartfelt blog post. "My brother Rob is like my father in so many ways — his sense of humor, silly nature, the way he loves and respects family," she wrote via her app. "My dad would do anything for his kids and my brother is the same way for Dream. I'm so proud of him!"
She continued: "My dad would be really proud that Rob wants to implement his Armenian roots into Dream's upbringing. It would mean so much to him that all of his grandchildren are so close. It's family over everything and I love that my brother is the same way."
June 2016
Khloé recalled some of her favorite memories from when her brother lived with her and Odom. "When Rob lived with me, we would watch movies or TV," she noted on her app. "We'd eat together and talk about stuff that happened that day. I miss those things. It's a big house, so to combat lonely energy, I play music and light candles. ... The best thing about [living alone] is that I can literally just run downstairs naked and don't have to think about it. I couldn't do that before, with Rob and his friends who would come over. I really like having 'me' space."
October 2015
As Rob began to retreat from the spotlight, his sister expressed her concern. "He's charming, charismatic, everything. That's what's so infuriating. I'm like, 'Where is your will to live life? Let's be around people,'" she told People, adding that she was trying to be more patient with him. "But I have my moments and I do snap. I've offered to get a chef. I'm like, 'What's your excuse?' But it's not just that. I can't win life for Rob. I have to wait until [he's] ready to do it for himself."