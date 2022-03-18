Back in front of the cameras! Rob Kardashian has retreated from the spotlight in recent years, but fans will see him on screen with his famous family once again on their upcoming Hulu reality show, The Kardashians.

“He will be making very brief appearances on the Kardashians’ Hulu show,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “He’s camera shy so doesn’t like being filmed, but fans will see glimpses of him.”

Kardashian, 35, appeared alongside his family — including sisters Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner and mom Kris Jenner — on Keeping Up With the Kardashians before stepping back in 2013. He later returned to the E! reality show from time to time.

Kim, 41, previously got real about her brother’s absence from KUWTK in January 2019. “He has his moods,” she explained on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen at the time. “Sometimes he’s like, ‘Look, I didn’t sign up for this,’ and then sometimes he’s like, ‘I’m cool to do it.’”

Rob opted to skip the June 2021 KUWTK reunion, with Khloé, 37, revealing at the time that he was “feeling really good about himself” and “working really hard on himself.” However, he did not want to publicly “address the parts that made him want to take a break” from reality TV.

The Good American cofounder added: “I think he’s just getting stronger. I think you have to get heartbroken and learn from your mistakes, and I think he’s just stronger and feeling better to be around and be more vulnerable or exposed.”

Nearly one year later, Rob is still on the path to self-improvement, which he prefers to take without the world watching.

“He’s still very private and isn’t active on social media. [He] doesn’t share a lot about his personal life,” the insider tells Us. “He’s dating but is also private about that. He’s been on this amazing health and wellness journey and continues to make that his focus. He’s in good shape and is happy with how far he’s come. He’s never going to stop caring about his mental health and overall health — it’s important to him so he can be the best father to [5-year-old daughter] Dream.”

As for his siblings, they are set to share their lives with fans yet again on The Kardashians, which will tackle Khloé ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s paternity drama, Kim’s relationship with boyfriend Pete Davidson, Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker, Kylie’s second pregnancy and more.

The Kardashians premieres on Hulu Thursday, April 14.

With reporting by Diana Cooper