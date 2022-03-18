Working on himself. Rob Kardashian still keeps out of the spotlight, but he’s doing better than ever — and he’s getting back out there.

“He’s been on this amazing health and wellness journey and continues to make that his focus,” an insider exclusively tells Us Weekly of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 35. “He’s in good shape and is happy with how far he’s come.”

The Arthur George founder is “still very private” and not super active on social media, but he does occasionally share photos of his 5-year-old daughter, Dream, whom he shares with ex Blac Chyna.

“He’s dating but is also private about that,” the source adds. “He’s never going to stop caring about his mental health and overall health. It’s important to him so he can be the best father to Dream.”

Earlier this week, the California native reposted many of the birthday wishes that came his way on Thursday, March 17. His sisters, in particular, showered him with love on social media.

“I hope you know how dope you are. You’re one of my favorite people on this planet,” Khloé Kardashian wrote in an Instagram tribute. “I want you to know how honored I am to be your sister. I would do anything for you! You are my best friend!” She also called him her “little leprechaun” because he was born on St. Patrick’s Day.

“Truly, you’re the funniest guy I know! Never change your gentle and hysterically silly spirit!! Continue to find your best self,” the Good American founder, 37, added. “Continue to keep your head held high as you find your way through this insane life. Continue being the best daddy you can be. You’re a special kind of guy @robkardashianofficial.”

Kim Kardashian also chimed in via Instagram, sharing a throwback photo of herself and her only brother riding a jet ski as kids. “I love you so much Robbie!” the Selfish author, 41, wrote. “I love how our daughters are besties! Seeing u be the best dad makes me so happy! Dream is so lucky to have you just like we all are! 🍀🍀🍀 I knew you would be our good luck charm being born today 🍀.”

The Skims founder shares daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2, with ex-husband Kanye West. The family frequently shares photos of Chicago and Dream hanging out together, often with Khloé’s 3-year-old daughter, True. The former Revenge Body host shares the little one with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Rob celebrated his big day with his family, who offered a few glimpses of his party in photos shared online. Kylie Jenner revealed his Batman-themed birthday cake in an Instagram Story on Thursday, while his future brother-in-law Travis Barker shared a photo of his gift — a BMX bike. “Happy Birthday @robkardashianofficial,” the Blink-182 drummer, 46, wrote via Instagram.

With reporting by Diana Cooper

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!