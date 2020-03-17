Irish pride! Miley Cyrus, Tori Spelling and more stars have historically gone all out to spread the St. Patty’s Day cheer.

The Hannah Montana alum made the most of her 2018 St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, grabbing every article of green clothing she could find for her party outfit. “Itszzzzz EZ being green!” she tweeted, sticking her tongue out and tipping her leprechaun hat to her followers.

The same year, her now-ex husband, Liam Hemsworth, gave her a run for her money with his festive photo. Posting from Ireland, the Last Song actor humbly thanked the country for their hospitality while surrounded by green balloons, pillows and more. “Happy St. Patrick’s day Ireland! Thanks for letting all of us celebrate it with u!!” he wrote via Instagram. “My grandma was Irish and I couldn’t be prouder. Light it up!”

Back stateside, Spelling brought some thoughtful family fun to her St. Patty’s Day tradition. The Beverly Hills, 90210, alum shared a serene snapshot of herself and her daughter Stella in March 2018, remarking that the pair opted for a “haute leprechaun” look with their matching green lipstick.

“It’s on! #stpatricksday DIY fashion!!” Spelling captioned the series of photos. “@missstellamcdermott and I decided to go #hauteleprechaun for the occasion Bring on #gogreen💚.”

For the Kardashian-Jenner clan, there’s a little extra luck to celebrate on St. Patrick’s Day every year. Rob Kardashian’s birthday falls on the same day as the fun-filled holiday, and in 2018, he was feeling doubly thankful for his growing family. The sock connoisseur shared his birthday gift with the world by tweeting a sweet photo of his daughter, Dream, whom he shares with ex Blac Chyna, with a halo of four-leaf clovers around her head.

His sister Khloé Kardashian got in on the Rob love the next year, posting a series of adorable pictures of her daughter, True Thompson. “Happy St Patrick’s Day and Happy Birthday Uncle Bob from my happy happy girl 🍀,” she wrote at the time.

Scroll down to see how more stars have upped the ante on their St. Patty’s Day celebrations through the years!