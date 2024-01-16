The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri is not really Irish — but plenty of fans think she still is because of a running joke.

In March 2022, Edebiri, 28, joked that she was living in Ireland to prepare for her role as “Jenny the Donkey” in The Banshees of Inisherin, however, the role never existed.

“I lived in Ireland for about four months and I got really in character and I was on all fours for four months and it was really painful, but beautiful, as well,” the actress explained in a red carpet interview with Letterboxd while faking an Irish accent. “And it was probably the most fulfilling part of my career and I’m so happy for everybody going to the Oscars even though I deserved the nomination more than anybody else because I was obviously a donkey for four months.”

Since the interview, Edebiri has continued on with the joke with fans also going along with it.

Here is everything Edebiri has said about “being Irish”:

Resharing Social Media Post

Following the announcement that Edebiri was nominated for the 2024 BAFTA Rising Star Award, the X account, Film In Dublin, congratulated the actress, referring to her as “Ireland’s own.”

Edebiri reposted the tweet to her Instagram Story with the caption: “Go díreach …,” which means “Exactly!” in Irish.

Thanking Ireland At Critics Choice Awards

On Sunday, January 14, Edebiri took home the award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in The Bear. The actress gave a slight nod to Ireland in her acceptance speech.

“I want to thank my real family, I don’t know if they have CW abroad,” she gushed. “To everybody in Boston, Barbados, Nigeria, Ireland, in many ways. Thank you so much, I love you all.”

Shouting Out Ireland at Emmys

On Monday, January 15, Edebiri kept the joke going as she gave her love to Ireland while walking the red carpet at the Emmy Awards, where she won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in The Bear.

“Shout-out to my people! Shout-out to Derry! Shout-out to Cork! Shout-out to Killarney! Shout-out to Dublin!” Edebiri said while speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the preshow.

Edebiri added that she appreciates the city of Dublin sending her a message on X (formerly Twitter) despite not having the social media platform anymore. “I’m aware generally of my connection to Ireland. I’m aware,” she said.