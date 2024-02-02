Ayo Edebiri is making headlines for her running joke about Ireland, but she’s not the only notable name coming out of the Emerald Isle.

Summer 2023 was called “hot Irish guys summer” (thanks Elle magazine) but Us Weekly thinks that the takeover should continue all year long — and with the amount of Irish actors taking over Hollywood at the moment, it just might.

The 2024 Golden Globes saw three Irish actors nominated in the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama category, Cillian Murphy for Oppenheimer, Barry Keoghan for Saltburn and Andrew Scott for All of Us Strangers. When Murphy took home the award, he gave a shout out to his native country.

“To all my fellow nominees — if you’re Irish or not — you’re all legends,” he gushed. “Stunning work, I salute you.”

Keep scrolling for Us Weekly’s list of the hottest Irish actors taking over Hollywood, and where you’ve seen them before: