Kris Jenner shared a series of nostalgic photos to celebrate son Rob Kardashian’s birthday.

“Happy birthday to my wonderful, amazing son Rob!!! You are the most incredible son a mother could ever ask for and one of the most loving, generous, kind, caring men I’ve ever known,” Jenner wrote via Instagram on Sunday, March 17, alongside a carousel of photos of her and Rob, 37, from childhood to his teenage years and adulthood.

“You will never know how much of my heart you hold,” she wrote. “You are not only an amazing son but the world’s best daddy to Dream, and she loves you so much!!!!” (Rob shares daughter Dream, 7, with ex-fiancée Blac Chyna.)

Jenner continued, “It is such a joy to see you grow as a father with every year that goes by, and I hope you know how proud I am of you every single day. I am so SO blessed and I thank God that he chose me to be your mommy. I am the luckiest mother in the whole world!!!! Happy birthday Rob! Love, Mommy 💚🍀.”

Born on St. Patrick’s Day, Rob is no stranger to a themed birthday celebration. Last year, his sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian went all out for his 36th trip around the sun with a green St. Paddy’s-themed birthday cake modeled after a box of Lucky Charms cereal.

At the time, Khloé had written a lengthy tribute via Instagram for her brother’s birthday. “My wish for you is a thousand wishes and for them all to come true,” Khloé wrote at the time. “That you wake up one day and you know with everything inside your being that you are enough. You’ve always been enough.”

In Khloé’s 2023 post to Rob, she said that she “couldn’t be prouder to say I am your sister,” and added she “couldn’t be luckier that I get to call you whenever I want about absolutely nothing.”

She continued, “I thank God every day for our relationship and the relationship with our children. I couldn’t be more blessed or excited that I have an entire lifetime with you! Genuinely you are one of the most loving, hysterical, gentle and majestic human beings I’ve ever known. Being your sister is an absolute privilege.”

This year, Khloé kept her birthday tribute to Rob just as heartfelt as the last, though some elements of the substantial caption are almost identical to the last.

“Robert I couldn’t be prouder or more honored to say I am your sister,” Khloé wrote via Instagram in March 2024 alongside a carousel of photos of the siblings together from childhood to adulthood. “I couldn’t be prouder to be living life with you. I couldn’t be luckier that I get to call you whenever I want about absolutely nothing. And the coolest part is, you actually answer the phone for me ha! I thank God every day for our relationship and the relationship that our children get to have.”

She continued, “I couldn’t be more blessed or excited that I have an entire lifetime with you! Genuinely you are one of the most loving, hysterical, gentle and majestic human beings I’ve ever known. Being your sister is an absolute privilege.”

As for Rob, the Dancing With the Stars alum prefers to stay out of the spotlight, even opting to skip sister Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding to Travis Barker in 2022, which took place in Portofino, Italy. An insider exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that Rob had “really wanted to be there for Kourtney’s special day,” but didn’t want the attention.

“He is still very much private and prefers low-key celebrations where there aren’t a lot of photographers,” the source said. “He doesn’t like being in the spotlight. The whole affair would have been too much for him.”