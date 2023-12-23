Khloé Kardashian definitely sees a resemblance between her son, Tatum, and her brother, Rob Kardashian.

“He knows what he’s doing with that face ♥️ #BabyRob,” Khloé, 39, captioned a series of photos of her baby boy, 17 months, via Instagram on Friday, December 22. In the snaps, Tatum is looking directly at the camera with a coy smile on his face.

Even Khloé and Rob’s mom, Kris Jenner, had to agree, commenting, “Ummmm, yes he does 😍.”

Khloé, who also shares daughter True, 5, with ex Tristan Thompson, loves posting photos of her sweet son after keeping him out of the public eye for nearly a year following his July 2022 birth.

“I am a firm believer in that God gives you what you need and I needed you,” the Good American cofounder gushed via Instagram to celebrate Tatum’s first birthday in July. “God knew my heart needed you. I needed your sweet and precious smile. I needed your angelic spirit. I needed a love only you could give me. I needed my son.”

The Kardashians star added that she and True both “needed” the sweet boy in their lives before noting once again how much Tatum looks like Rob, 36.

“I knew she would be a fantastic, loving older sister, but I don’t think I ever could’ve imagined the love and bond you guys already have,” Khloé wrote. “You both remind me so much of uncle Bob and I. It’s fitting since I think you look soooo much like your uncle. (Which means I think you look like my dad too).”

Since leaving Keeping Up With the Kardashians in 2012, Rob has stayed mostly out of the public eye. Behind the scenes, Rob and Khloé raise their families very closely together, with his sister even referring to herself as a “third parent” to Rob’s daughter, Dream, whom he shares with ex Blac Chyna.

Khloé later clarified her comments, noting that True and Dream, 7, are “best friends.”

“I love ALL of my nieces and nephews more than I can express,” Khloé wrote in a statement via her Instagram Story in July. “Dream and I are particularly close. My brother and I are extremely close. I am with Dream all the time because I’m with my brother all of the time. I love her beyond measure.”