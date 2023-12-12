No one does Christmas quite like the Kardashian-Jenners.

Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner are known to deck out their houses with the most extravagant and festive decorations during the winter season.

Kim, for her part, doesn’t mess around when it comes to filling her house with Christmas trees. She took to Instagram on Monday, December 11, to show off a hallway lined with trees that were covered in faux snow. In the background of the video, a pianist played music in her living room, which featured another tree.

Outside of her house, every tree in her driveway was perfectly covered in white lights.

Kourtney, meanwhile, has shown off her homemade decorations including Elf on the Shelf decor, adorable gingerbread houses and more. Kylie has also given fans glimpses of her two-story tree, which she decorated with dainty ornaments.

Keep scrolling to see the Kardashian-Jenner’s festive Christmas decor: