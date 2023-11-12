Grinches beware, the holiday season is upon Us — and celebrities including Stassi Schroeder and Caila Quinn have the Christmas decorations to prove it!

Schroeder, 35, teamed up with daughter Hartford, 2, in early November to get their Christmas tree up and decorated ASAP. “You like the red?” Schroeder asked her daughter in an Instagram Story video on November 6, while putting red flowers in between the branches. “You don’t think it makes it look too much like Valentine’s Day?”

Hartford was a fan of the deep red décor, telling her mom, “No,” it wasn’t reminiscent of Valentine’s Day. “She loves it,” the Vanderpump Rules alum said of her little one’s attitude toward helping.

Days prior, Quinn, 31, revealed that the moment October was done, she was ready to switch her house over from Halloween to Christmas.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: A Complete Guide to Every Holiday Movie on TV in 2023 Every year the holidays seem to come a little faster — and that is partly thanks to all the festive films that begin airing on TV months before the season really starts. Hallmark Media, for example, will kick off its annual “Countdown to Christmas” on Hallmark Channel on Friday, October 20, this year. Hallmark Movies […]

“Happy November 1st! Feels like it should be its own holiday 😂,” the Bachelor Nation alum joked via Instagram, sharing a video of how she transformed her pad into a winter wonderland.

Scroll down to see how celebrities are decorating for Christmas: