Party of five! Bachelor in Paradise alum Amanda Stanton is pregnant and expecting her third child, her first with husband Michael Fogel.

“Mom + Dad,” Stanton, 33, began on Thursday, August 3, alongside a photo of her showing off her bare baby bump with Fogel, also 33. “Baby Fogel due in January 🕊️.”

She added that she’s “been dreaming of this day for so long” and is “so excited to finally share the news with you all!!”

“The last few months have truly been everything I have dreamt of and more and I’m finding myself constantly trying to just slow down & soak up every second!” she gushed. Huge thank you to our families & close friends who have been so supportive, to all of you who secretly knew and were so gracious & patient with me (lol).”

In April, the Bachelor alum — who shares daughters Kinsley, 8, and Charlie, 6, with ex-husband Nick Buonfiglio — opened up on social media about her plans to expand her family.

“Getting so many questions about what form of birth control I’m using and when Michael and I are planning to grow our family,” Stanton wrote via Instagram alongside a video of her daily routine. “We’d love to start trying at some point soon (!) but in the meantime I’m so thankful for @naturalcycles!”

Following her split from Oren Agman, whom she dated in 2020, Stanton took her friendship with Fogel to the next level.

Stanton debuted her new beau on Instagram in February 2021. “Happy Valentine’s Day from Cabo (because chips, guac & spicy margs are the way to my heart),” she wrote next to a picture of the duo.

That same month, a source revealed to Us Weekly that the mortgage originator had already met Stanton’s daughters.

“Amanda is excited to see where this relationship can go. It’s still new, so they’re taking things slow and just enjoying their time together,” an insider explained at the time. “He has met her daughters, of course, since they’re with her half the time.”

Less than a year after taking their relationship public, the California native revealed that the couple were engaged.

“YES !!! 💍,” Stanton captioned her Instagram post in December 2021, posing with her arms around Fogel’s neck in a tight embrace.

A few days later, the fashion blogger shared more details on the duo’s proposal and how Fogel included her daughters in the special occasion.

“I’ll get around to telling you all the details soon but in the meantime, I feel like these photos explain a lot 🥰,” Stanton wrote via Instagram alongside a series of snaps from the romantic moment. “Michael proposed in the living room in front of the girls & gave them little diamond rings too. Simple & so perfect! Still can’t believe I get to marry the best person I know 🥺.”

In September 2022, the pair officially tied the knot and announced the news on social media.

“We’re married!” Stanton wrote via her Instagram Story. “Look at my HUSBAND! No wonder there’s a heat wave.”

Fans first met Stanton on Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor, which aired in January 2016. After being eliminated in week 8, the esthetician appeared on season 3 of BiP in August 2016 where she met Josh Murray. While the duo got engaged in the season finale, they called it quits in January 2017. Stanton returned to BiP the following summer for season 4, but after splitting from Robby Hayes in week 5, she left Paradise for good.