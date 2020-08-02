Instagram official! Amanda Stanton is dating attorney Oren Agman, Us Weekly can confirm.

The Bachelor alum, 30, shared a photo on Saturday, August 1, of herself and her new beau embracing on a boat while they watched the sunset. “Summer nights,” she captioned the sweet snap.

Stanton’s Bachelor pals appeared to approve of the New York Law School graduate. Kaitlyn Bristowe commented, “Cuuuute,” while Hannah Ann Sluss replied with a series of heart emojis.

Fans were intrigued to learn more about Agman with one user writing, “I need to look at this mystery man’s face.” The Bachelor in Paradise alum replied, “It’s real cute.”

Stanton was previously married to Nick Buonfiglio from 2012 to 2015. The former couple are the parents of daughters Kinsley, 8, and Charlie, 6. She explained how their divorce left an emotional impact in her memoir, Now Accepting Roses: Finding Myself While Searching for the One … and Other Lessons I Learned from The Bachelor.

“I mustered up the strength and courage to officially divorce Nick on paper and in life,” Stanton wrote. “About six months later, I started to believe perhaps my ex was right. I could very well end up single and alone forever. It was during that moment of doubt when I got a call from the casting director for The Bachelor.”

After her divorce, Stanton went on to compete for Ben Higgins‘ affections on season 20 of The Bachelor. Higgins, 31, announced his engagement to Jess Clarke in March.

The California native later got engaged to Josh Murray on season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise, but their relationship ended six months later.

“I was together with him for six months (seems like six years), let him get close to my children, moved him into my house, made him part of my family — and I never really knew who he was,” Stanton admitted.

The Kissing Strangers star told Us in April that her daughter Kinsley noticed when Murray, 35, was no longer a part of their lives.

“Kinsley was 3 or 4, I think when we were together, so she kind of understood what was going on a little bit more,” she said. “And she asked about him for maybe a couple months after, [but] she never asks about him anymore. And Charlie was just a baby. I don’t even think she really understood the whole breakup and everything.”

Stanton went on one date with Nick Viall during season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise and had a brief fling with Robby Hayes on season 4 of the reality series. She also dated Bobby Jacobs, whom she split from in April 2019 after more than a year of dating.