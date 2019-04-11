Amanda Stanton was thrust into the spotlight in 2016 when Bachelor fans became enamored with the single mom during Ben Higgins’ season of the reality show. Though she didn’t walk away with the final rose, Stanton continued to search for love in front of the lens.

Following her stint on The Bachelor, Stanton headed to Mexico — twice — to film Bachelor in Paradise. During her first season on BIP, the California native walked away with a proposal from ex-fiancé Josh Murray.

Despite her broken engagement to Murray, Stanton gave love another shot and returned to the hit ABC series where she sparked a romance with former boyfriend, Robby Hayes. Yet again, Stanton was left heartbroken when things didn’t work out following their time on the show.

It was Stanton’s nearly year-long relationship with Bobby Jacobs that had her Instagram followers rooting for the pair to get engaged. The Lani the Label founder often documented family outings with Jacobs and her two daughters, Kinsley and Charlie, whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Buonfiglio.

After speculation Stanton and Jacobs split in April 2019, the professional volleyball player confirmed the news in an Instagram comment. (Their breakup came shortly after the pair moved into a beachfront Laguna Beach, California home together.)

Days later, Stanton revealed in a series of Instagram Stories that she was “blindsided” by the breakup. “First and foremost, I want to clear the air about my kids. My kids know, no matter what, they are always my number one priority. Always. I remind them that every single day. They never feel like I’m choosing a guy over them, and that’s the silliest assumption about me that I’ve ever heard,” she said.

“It just happened very suddenly,” Stanton revealed. “Before I get into it, Bobby didn’t do anything wrong, so don’t go hating on him for it. Yes, I was surprised, but it’s OK.”

Scroll down to take a look back at Stanton’s dating history.