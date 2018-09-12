Josh Murray is expressing his concern for Amanda Stanton’s kids following her arrest for one count of battery domestic violence.

The former Bachelorette contestant told a fan on social media that he is worried about his ex-fiancée’s young daughters, Kinsley and Charlie, after the user tagged him in a story about the incident.

“Not at all, sad actually,” the 34-year-old responded to the user who assumed he was laughing about the situation. Concerned for the little ones like I’ve always been, not worried about all my scars – I hope she’ll get better for them, she can do it.”

Us confirmed on Tuesday, September 11, that Stanton, 28, was booked in Las Vegas in the early hours of Monday, September 10, after an alleged altercation with her current boyfriend, Bobby Jacobs. The reality TV personality’s rep released a statement on Tuesday revealing that Stanton is “embarrassed and ashamed” about her arrest.

“Amanda is a gentle, respectful person who has never gotten physical with anyone under any circumstance. That evening she had a few drinks at a bachelorette party and when hotel security asked her and Bobby to quiet down, she got a bit rambunctious,” the statement reads. “Amanda gave Bobby what she thought was a playful shove; hotel security did their job and reported the incident to the police, who in turn did their job. Despite Bobby explaining this was not an ill-intended shove, the police still had to do their job which Amanda completely respects and understands.”

Murray and Stanton, who met on season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise, got engaged on the finale of the ABC dating spinoff, which aired in September 2016. Months later, however, the duo called off their engagement. After a brief reconciliation in February 2017, they split for good. Stanton later alleged in multiple interviews that the former baseball player was controlling during their relationship, which Murray denied.

Despite the drama, Stanton told Us exclusively in January that she and Murray were on “good terms.”

Murray is not Stanton’s only ex to respond to the news of her Las Vegas arrest. Her ex-husband, Nick Buonfiglio, with whom she shares Kinsley and Charlie, posted an Instagram Story on Tuesday seemingly referring to the incident: “What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas … is that the old saying.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!