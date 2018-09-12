Amanda Stanton‘s ex-husband, Nick Buonfiglio, is speaking out following her arrest for domestic violence.

“I’m focused on the one thing that’s most important to both of us, the kids. Amanda is an adult, and will handle this on her own terms,” Buonfiglio, who shares young daughters Kinsley and Charlie with Stanton, told Us Weekly exclusively. “It seems to me it was blown way out of proportion. I am solely focused on my kids not getting backlash from this, all I ask from everyone that weighs in is to remember the damage it can have on our children. Of course I support Amanda, she’s the mother of my children.”

The Bachelor alum’s ex also seemingly reacted the the news on his Instagram Story.

“What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas … is that the old saying,” he wrote on his Instagram Story with a thinking face emoji on Tuesday, September 11. Buonfiglio and Stanton split after less than three years of marriage in 2015.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed on Tuesday that Stanton, 28, was booked in the early hours of Monday, September 10, following an alleged altercation with her current boyfriend, Bobby Jacobs. Stanton, who was in Sin City for a bachelorette party with fellow Bachelor season 20 contestant Lauren Bushnell, claimed in a statement through her rep that the incident was simply a “playful shove.”

“Amanda is embarrassed and ashamed this happened and sincerely apologizes to hotel security and the Las Vegas Police Department. Amanda is a gentle, respectful person who has never gotten physical with anyone under any circumstance. That evening she had a few drinks at a bachelorette party and when hotel security asked her and Bobby to quiet down, she got a bit rambunctious,” the statement read. “Amanda gave Bobby what she thought was a playful shove; hotel security did their job and reported the incident to the police, who in turn did their job. Despite Bobby explaining this was not an ill-intended shove, the police still had to do their job which Amanda completely respects and understands.”

Despite the drama, Stanton and Jacobs, who met on Instagram earlier this year, appear to be on good terms. The reality TV personality shared a photo of the duo on a private jet on Tuesday on her Instagram Story. Stanton previously told Us that her daughters “love” Jacobs.

“I waited a while this time to introduce them, but they love him and he’s so good with them,” she told Us in July. “They have a lot of fun. He’s like a big kid so they have a lot of fun with him.”

After her marriage to Buonfiglio ended, Stanton competed for Ben Higgins’ affection on season 20 of The Bachelor. She later appeared on Bachelor in Paradise season 3 and got engaged to Josh Murray. After the pair called it quits, she returned to BIP for season 4 and briefly dated Robby Hayes, who also responded to her arrest on Tuesday, simply tagging himself in E! News’ Instagram post about the incident.

For the latest TV news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “Watch With Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!