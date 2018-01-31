On good terms. While the days of paradise are long gone for former Bachelor in Paradise couple Amanda Stanton and Josh Murray, it appears they have gotten back on friendly terms after their much publicized split. Stanton spoke to Us Weekly about being on “good terms” with her ex-fiancé, her life post reality TV and whether she’s dating again. Watch the video above!

Stanton, 27, and the former baseball player, 33, got engaged on season 3 of the hit ABC show, but called off their wedding plans in December 2016. The two briefly reconciled in February 2017, but later called it quits. In interviews Stanton alleged that Murray was controlling after they fell in love, which Murray denied.

“I talk to Josh here and there,” Stanton told Us at a Lord & Taylor’s Valentine’s Day speed dating event in New York City on Tuesday, January, 30. “I mean nothing more than a friendly conversation.”

And while the two may just be exchanging pleasantries, the reality star, who has not seen Murray, admits that it feels good to leave the drama in the past.

“We had such a bad breakup, and so it’s nice to just not have that drama anymore and just be cool with each other,” Stanton added. “Because he was around my kids and we did have a good relationship for the most part. So it’s good to be on good terms.”

Murray became close to Stanton’s daughters, Kinsley and Charlie, during their relationship, and the girls even FaceTimed him after she returned home from her second stint on BIP. During the season she met now ex-boyfriend Robby Hayes, who she currently doesn’t “talk to at all.”

As for dating? Stanton says she’s “not actively looking” and won’t be returning to the Bachelor franchise to find love.

“I’m done for sure. I’m so grateful for the opportunity, and like overall I had such a good experience and don’t regret anything. But I think I’m done,” Stanton told Us at the event. “I’ve had my fair share of chances.”

