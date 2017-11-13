Not so fast. Us Weekly caught up with Amanda Stanton at the second Annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 9, where she admitted she’s more focused on current projects than dating.

“I’m not dating at all, actually,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 27, exclusively told Us. “It’s just not really my focus right now. I’m working on [my] clothing line [and] I’m writing a book. I’m busy with the kids.”

The mom of two was most recently linked to BIP costar Robby Hayes before things went sour due to cheating speculations – which ultimately ended their brief romance. Stanton confirmed the split to Us Weekly on September 6. “Robby and I are not together,” she told Us. “I’m not really sure how Robby’s handled the situation.”

When it comes to her clothing line she gushed to Us, “We actually just started on the designs last week, so it should launch in March. I’m hoping [it’ll launch before] festival season … I’m really excited about it. I’m going to launch a few kids’ pieces too.”

Her second project, a memoir, will show a different side to the reality star. “I think people got to see a side of me on the show. But I think there’s a lot more that people didn’t get to see,” she said. “[The book will tell] a lot about my relationships and who I am as a person.”

Stanton, who has two daughters Kinsley and Charlie with her ex-husband, Nick Buonfiglio, previously competed on Ben Higgins’ season 20 of The Bachelor. She then got engaged to Josh Murray on the season 3 finale of Bachelor in Paradise last summer. The two called off their engagement in December 2016.

Reporting by Emily Marcus

