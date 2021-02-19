Approved! Before Amanda Stanton made her romance with boyfriend Michael Fogel Instagram official, he had to pass the test of two very important people: the Bachelor in Paradise star’s daughters, Kinsley and Charlie.

“Amanda is excited to see where this relationship can go. It’s still new, so they’re taking things slow and just enjoying their time together,” an insider told Us Weekly exclusively on Friday, February 19. “He has met her daughters, of course, since they’re with her half the time.”

Stanton, 30, and Fogel knew each other for a while before they decided to take things to the next level, the source told Us.

“They’ve been dating for a few months but have known each other and have been friends for a couple of years,” the insider revealed.

The reality star’s new beau is “a really nice guy” and her daughters aren’t the only ones who think so. According to the insider, “Her friends think he’s a good match for her.”

Fans shouldn’t expect this romance to take off at warp speed any time soon though. Stanton is “not in any rush to get married.” Stanton divorced husband Nick Buonfiglio in 2015, three years after they tied the knot.

The California native has been open about how difficult her divorce was and how uncertain it left her feeling. In her book, Now Accepting Roses: Finding Myself While Searching for the One … and Other Lessons I Learned from The Bachelor, Stanton revealed that she had to muster “the courage” to divorce Buonfiglio “on paper and in life.”

She wrote, “About six months later, I started to believe perhaps my ex was right. I could very well end up single and alone forever. It was during that moment of doubt when I got a call from the casting director for The Bachelor.”

Stanton competed for Ben Higgins‘ heart on The Bachelor, but it wasn’t a match. In 2016, she appeared on Bachelor in Paradise, during which she got engaged to Josh Murray. The pair called it quits after six months together and Stanton later opened up about the challenging split.

“That breakup hit me the hardest because I truly thought I found my person, and I had put it out there in front of what felt like the whole world,” she wrote in her book. “I cringe when I think about the family photo session Josh and I did with my girls. It’s embarrassing to look back at the degree to which I fought for things to work out.”

While she returned for Bachelor in Paradise season 4 in 2017, her fling with Robby Hayes was short-lived. She was later linked to Bobby Jacobs and attorney Oren Agman.

In April 2020, Stanton told Us she wanted to get back out there and try dating again eventually. She was in no rush, however. “I just feel like I have so many other things to worry about right now, just like staying sane for the next couple months or however long this is going to be so it’s not really one of my priorities right now,” she explained.

With reporting by Diana Cooper