On the mend! Amanda Stanton’s 6-year-old daughter, Charlie, headed to the emergency room on Wednesday, October 7, after jumping on the bed.

“Poor Char fractured her elbow yesterday and had to have surgery on this arm,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 30, captioned a Thursday, October 8, Instagram Story. “She’s been SO strong and handling it better than I ever could. Went to urgent care last night around 7 p.m. and they sent us to the ER. Then we were transported to [the Children’s Hospital of Orange County] around 2 a.m. so she could have surgery here this morning.”

The California native, who is also the mother of Kinsley, 8, gushed about her youngest daughter being “so brave” during the whole experience.

“She isn’t in too much pain and is loving her pink cast and me feeding her popsicles,” the former reality star alum wrote. She went on to share footage of Charlie heading home, surrounded by candy and fast food in the backseat.

The Bachelor alum shares her little ones with ex-husband Nick Buonfiglio, exclusively telling Us Weekly in February that they have coparenting “down.”

The former ABC personality explained, “I think it’s just about putting your kids first and doing what’s best for them. You kind of have to put your pride aside. We both love [our] girls. It works out. It’s taken some time, but it’s been, like, six years.”

Four months later, Stanton revealed that she often “lied” about their coparenting dynamic.

“I say we do [get along] because I truly wish we did and have always wanted to portray the image that we coparent well, but I think it’s OK to be honest and to admit that we just don’t,” the esthetician clarified via Instagram in June. “I’m going to be honest because maybe it will help other single parents feel better if they’re in the same boat.”

As for Buonfiglio, he exclusively told Us in October 2019 that they “constantly” work at staying amicable. “We do our best,” he said at the time. “I don’t think there is a trick.”

