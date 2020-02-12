Practice makes perfect! Amanda Stanton and Nick Buonfiglio’s coparenting relationship has greatly improved since their 2015 split.

“I think it’s just about putting your kids first and doing what’s best for them,” the Bachelor alum, 29, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Hempz CBD Skincare & Bodycare Collections’ Launch Party on Tuesday, February 11. “You kind of have to put your pride aside. We both love [our] girls. It works out.”

The former reality star, who shares Kinsley, 8, and Charlie, 6, with her ex-husband, went on to tell Us, “It’s taken some time, but it’s been, like, six years and we kind of have it down now.”

In October 2019, Buonfiglio opened up about how much effort goes into keeping things amicable for the little ones. “I don’t think there is a trick [to coparenting],” the Kentucky native told Us exclusively at the time. “I just think you have to constantly work at it and know that, at the end of the day, it’s about the kids. [That’s] what’s most important. We look at what’s best for the girls. What’s most important for them is to be happy and healthy and loving and that’s kind of where we’re at, so we do our best.”

He and the Bachelor in Paradise alum were married from 2012 to 2015. Stanton described their relationship in her September 2019 memoir, Now Accepting Roses.

“This was not a guy I should fall for [but] I fell in love with him immediately,” the California native wrote after describing her ex’s “textbook narcissistic qualities.” She explained, “Looking back on our relationship, I never felt emotionally safe with Nick. My imagination was constantly running wild: Who is he really with? What’s her name? What are they up to?”

Now, the former couple share custody of Kinsley and Charlie, and the sisters are “like little adults.” Stanton explained to Us on Tuesday: “They have their own personalities and I’d definitely say Charlie’s more of the troublemaker.”

With reporting by Emily Marcus