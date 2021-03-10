Broken girl code? It didn’t take long for Bachelor Nation to recognize Amanda Stanton’s new man, Michael Fogel, and now Corinne Olympios is breaking her silence about her Bachelor bestie dating her ex-boyfriend.

“She knows I will always be there for her. If she needs me, at the end of the day, I’ll be there for her. She’s been there for me. She just chose to do something that I don’t really think is right in a friendship,” Olympios, 29, said on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast. “It has nothing to do with the guy — I mean goodbye to the guy. It was more [that it] really hurt my feelings that someone I considered one of my best friends and family would even just be OK with doing that when I wouldn’t look at any of my friends’ boyfriends twice. I don’t know, it just feels a little uncomfortable.”

Us exclusively revealed in December 2017 that Olympios was dating Fogel after her brief stint on Bachelor in Paradise season 4, where she met Stanton. While their romance didn’t last long, the “Corinne Saves Us All” podcast host was surprised when the Now Accepting Roses author reached out to tell her that she started seeing Fogel.

“She had texted me to quote ‘give me the courtesy,’ which I also don’t really think was the right wording for that,” Olympios told Us. “But yeah, she did ‘give me the courtesy’ and let me know.”

Stanton went public with Fogel on Valentine’s Day last month, revealing that they were friends before they started dating.

“Happy Valentine’s Day from Cabo (because chips, guac & spicy margs are the way to my heart),” Stanton wrote alongside a pic with the commercial real estate originator in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, via Instagram.

More recently, she posted a pic with Fogel and her two daughters: Kinsley, 8, and Charlie, 6, whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Buonfiglio.

“My best friends,” she captioned the Instagram snap on March 7.

Olympios, for her part, has been seeing Vincent Fratantoni for more than one year.

“I do believe that he is The One and I’m very excited about our future,” she gushed to Us, noting that they’re the “silliest people” when they’re alone in their home. “And I feel like that part of my relationship, I keep a little bit more private, but I am excited for [the future] and it is talked about a lot with me and Vince.”

Olympios added that this relationship is “different” and “special” compared to her past romances.

“I’m super thankful for him. And he’s just great,” she said. “If I get, like, a $10 sale on my Etsy [store], he’s, like, literally partying in the corner, like, ‘Yeah babe! So proud of you!’ He’s just so supportive in the cutest way.”