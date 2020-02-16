Taking the next step. Bachelor alum Corinne Olympios has moved in with her boyfriend Vincent Fratantoni.

The reality TV star, 27, revealed the happy news on Saturday, February 16, sharing a photo on Instagram that showed the couple posing outside their new home, with Olympios hosting a bottle of Veuve Clicquot champagne while the entrepreneur held her. “Honey, I’m home,” she captioned the pic.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum also shared some funny Instagram Stories videos that showed the pair sipping champagne while they got excited over their new robot vacuum cleaner.

“We’re setting up our Roomba and he’s really excited,” she explained. “This is what new home owners do. We also got champagne for the occasion.”

She then squealed in excitement and laughed as the cleaner began operating. “Oh, he’s cute,” she gushed before the vacuum got stuck on their deep pile shag rug.

Olympios also showed off their kitchen and living area, master bedroom and pool in her Stories.

The former ABC star opened up about her relationship with the real estate entrepreneur in an appearance on the “Help! I Suck at Dating” podcast last month and said that they got to know each other over the phone before they met up face to face.

“So by the time I got to the date, I wasn’t even nervous,” she said. “It was great.”

Us Weekly broke the news in December 2019 that the influencer, who appeared on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor in 2017, was dating the businessman. An insider told Us at the time that he had already met her parents and they were house hunting together.

In her podcast interview in January, Olympios revealed that the pair had liked and commented on each other’s Instagram pictures for three years, even during her relationship with Jon Yunger. After she split with Yunger, Olympios sent Fratantoni a direct message and asked him to send her a selfie. “I thought he was so cute,” she admitted.

She also dished about their love life, admitting that her beau is “very great in bed.”

“I’m not gonna be with some weenie in the bed who’s like, ‘Eek!’ You know?” she said of the importance of sexual intimacy in a relationship.

Olympios admitted that while she enjoyed being single and dating, she is hopefully “taken for good this time” with Fratantoni.

