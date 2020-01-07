Off the market for good? Corinne Olympios admitted that she hopes that her new romance with boyfriend Vincent Fratantoni is her last foray into dating.

During a recent appearance on the “Help! I Suck at Dating” podcast, the Bachelor alum opened up about how her relationship with the real estate entrepreneur bloomed through Instagram. She revealed that they were “going back and forth” liking and commenting on each other’s pictures for three years, even during her relationship with Jon Yunger.

When Olympios became single again, she eventually took the initiative to direct message Fratantoni and ask if he’d send a photo of himself to verify his identity. “I actually was away at a spa on my birthday. … I was a little drunk and I was like, ‘Send me a selfie,’ like, whatever. I’m dating anyways. I’m just going to ask him to go on a date,” Olympios, 27, said on Monday, January 6. “I actually had another date and I canceled my other date because I thought he [Fratantoni] was so cute.”

The Bachelor in Paradise alum continued, “We actually tried to meet up a few times, didn’t work. The night that we were going on a date, he texted me, he’s like, ‘You’re going to kill me.’ I called him for the first time and I was like, ‘You are not canceling on me.’ He’s like, ‘No, I’m just kidding. We’re going on a date.’ … Then we just started asking each other all these questions and I was like, ‘Wow, that’s great to get it out of the way before the date.’ So, by the time I got to the date, I wasn’t even nervous. It was great.”

Olympios admitted that she does enjoy being a single lady and casually dating until she’s “just done with it,” but she will then find herself “taken for, like, the next few years.” However, she admitted that she’s hopefully “taken for good this time” after Fratantoni.

The reality TV star continued to gush about her new beau during the podcast interview by admitting that he’s “very great in bed.” Olympios said that sexual intimacy “matters” in her relationships, adding: “I’m not gonna be with some weenie in the bed who’s like, ‘Eek!’ You know?”

Us Weekly broke the news in December 2019 that Olympios, who was on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor in 2017, was dating Fratantoni. He has already met the influencer’s parents and “they are currently house hunting” together, an insider told Us at the time.

Olympios and Fratantoni were first seen together on December 7 outside of Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood. This sighting occurred the same day Us exclusively confirmed that Olympios had called it quits Yunger after one year together.

“Much of the reason is her need to stay in Los Angeles due to major career developments happening in the new year,” a source revealed to Us. “The two remain on good terms.”