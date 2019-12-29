



Love is in the air! Corinne Olympios is dating real estate entrepreneur Vincent Fratantoni in the wake of her split from Jon Yunger, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

“Corinne and Vince met on Instagram,” a source tells Us. “They are together in Paris now. Vince just met her parents in Miami. They are currently house hunting.”

The Bachelor in Paradise alum, 27, and Fratantoni were first spotted together outside of Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood on December 7.

Us broke the news later the same day that Olympios and Yunger had called it quits.

“Corinne and Jon ended their relationship recently,” Olympios’ representative told Us in a statement. “Much of the reason is her need to stay in Los Angeles due to major career developments happening in the new year. The two remain on good terms.”

The former couple began dating in mid-2018 after they were introduced through mutual friends. Olympios revealed to Us in March that she and Yunger, who she called her “soulmate,” had plans to get engaged and had even looked at engagement rings together.

“It’d be really traumatic if we ever broke up,” the TV personality said at the time. “But not ‘cause we’re gonna get engaged. I don’t know if I was supposed to say that. Well, I mean, I hope so. It’s time. I told him. I’m like, ‘Listen, bro. You got until the end of this year.’”

Olympios told Entertainment Tonight in July 2018 that Yunger knew she was a reality star when they met but didn’t reveal it right away.

“Jon knew exactly who I was and didn’t tell me,” she said. “He just kept his cool and was feeling me out the same way I was feeling him out.”

Olympios rose to reality TV stardom when she appeared on season 21 of The Bachelor in 2017 to compete for the affections of Nick Viall. She made a short-lived appearance on Bachelor in Paradise later that same year, which was marred by sexual misconduct allegations between her and castmate DeMario Jackson. After an investigation, there was no evidence found of sexual misconduct.