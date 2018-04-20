She’s ready for love. Corinne Olympios knows exactly what she’s looking for in her future boyfriend.

Us Weekly caught up with the Bachelor in Paradise alum when she attended the WE Day event in L.A. on Thursday, April, 19.

“I’m so single. I’m back on the prowl, bitches!” she said. “I’m just looking for someone who’s fun, supportive, cool, has his sh-t together, has a good job but, like, loves dogs also! Loves dogs.”

She added: “Gotta have all the good stuff.”

Olympios, 26, wants to keep it old school when finding love and is staying away from dating apps for now. “Organically, organically meeting guys, that’s all I want to do,” she said.

The TV personality also talked to Us at the Tully premiere in L.A. on Wednesday, April 18, and she said her type of guy is someone who is “handsome and kind.” While she didn’t find love on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor, the reality star still has nothing but good things to say about her time on the show.

“I’m so thankful that I was able to go on The Bachelor. I’m doing really amazing stuff with my after Bachelor life,” she said. “I love my Bachelor family, I can’t thank them enough for always supporting and being there for me.”

Olympios was sent home by Viall, 37, after hometown dates during season 21 of the ABC reality show.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!