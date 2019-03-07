Corinne Olympios sees bright things for her future with boyfriend Jon Yunger — including an engagement.

“He’s just as weird as me. It’s like we’re soulmates, literally. It’s crazy,” the Bachelor alum, 26, told Us Weekly exclusively while attending premiere of The Kid at ArcLight Hollywood on Wednesday, March 6. “It’d be really traumatic if we ever broke up. But not ‘cause we’re gonna get engaged. I don’t know if I was supposed to say that. Well, I mean, I hope so.”

After realizing that she accidentally divulged the couple’s engagement chatter, Olympios explained to Us, “It’s time. I told him. I’m like, ‘Listen, bro. You got until the end of this year.’”

Though a proposal has yet to happen, the reality star and her beau have been looking at rings.

“We went to XIV Karats and just tried on rings,” Olympics revealed. “Oh, my God, it’s just the best jewelry store in L.A. I walked in and Serena Williams was standing right there. And the owner was like, ‘Hey, Corinne!’ And Serena was like [looks over] and I was like, ‘What is going on?!’ Yeah, so we tried on rings that day it was really fun.”

The couple were introduced by mutual friends in mid-2018 and have been going strong ever since — even though they have a long-distance relationship.

“Me and John are great!” Olympios gushed to Us. “He just visited me, so it was, like, his first time really seeing me in L.A. in my element, because I normally go visit him in New York because he more has a 9-to-5 [job] and I don’t, so it’s easier for me to travel.”

The Bachelor in Paradise alum said her love keeps their romance alive by sending her flowers “here and there.” Plus, they talk on FaceTime “like, four times a day.”

“We never wake up and not say, ‘Good morning,’” she said. “We never go to bed without saying, ‘Good night.’”

Olympios vied for Nick Viall’s heart during season 21 of The Bachelor in early 2017. She finished in fourth place and Viall, 38, later proposed to Vanessa Grimaldi, whom he dated until that August. Olympios briefly appeared on season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise that summer, but opted not to return after a headline-making investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct between her and castmate DeMario Jackson. Warner Bros. found no evidence to support the claims, which were raised by a producer, and Olympios and Jackson, 32, remained friends after Paradise.

With reporting by Taylor Ferber

