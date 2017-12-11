The Bachelor Season 21 villain Corinne Olympios has a new partner in crime. A source tells Us Weekly that the 26-year-old reality star is dating L.A.-based realtor Michael Fogel. “They’ve only been together a month or so,” says the insider, who adds that Fogel’s ex-girlfriend is Kyle Richards’ daughter Farrah Aldjufrie.

Olympios, who told Us in November she wanted a boyfriend for her 26th birthday, revealed to Us that she got her wish on December 4 — but didn’t share her suitor’s name. “I’m dating someone,” she told Us. “It’s going really well. He’s really cool. You guys are going to be excited to find out who it is eventually.” The reality star’s rep tells Us that she is not dating Fogel: “While they know one another, they are not dating.”

Last month, Olympios listed all the qualities she finds attractive in a man. “I just want a guy that will check in with me even if he’s having a super busy day, a guy with a good job who has his s—t together and just gives off good vibes,” she told Us at the time. “I don’t like people that are cocky. I have come across so many guys that are just way too into themselves and it is just a turn-off.”

Olympios, who was sent home after hometown dates on Nick Viall’s season, was determined to find Mr. Right in a more traditional way. “I just really want to meet someone organically,” she told Us, “or through a friend.”

The petite blonde was recently spotted cozy with her Bachelor in Paradise costar DeMario Jackson, but she tells Us they’re just “super close” friends. As previously reported, the two were embroiled in a scandal that briefly shut down production of the Bachelor spin-off earlier this year.

Olympios was briefly engaged to her former longtime boyfriend, who proposed after she returned from her stint on The Bachelor. “I was really shocked when I was asked by my ex to get engaged,” she told Us on December 4. “I think I was just so happy to see a familiar face that I was comfortable with from beforehand.”

