Sharing her story. Bachelor in Paradise’s Amanda Stanton addressed her split with ex-boyfriend Bobby Jacobs in a series of Instagram Stories on Monday, April 8, days after he confirmed their breakup.

“First of all, I want to let y’all know I am totally fine,” the reality star, 29, said. “I wanted to confirm — just because it’s already been confirmed — but I wanted you guys to hear it from me that yes, Bobby and I broke up.”

Stanton noted: “First and foremost, I want to clear the air about my kids. My kids know, no matter what, they are always my number one priority. Always. I remind them that every single day. They never feel like I’m choosing a guy over them, and that’s the silliest assumption about me that I’ve ever heard.”

The former Bachelor contestant went on to talk about how when she dates someone, she’s not trying to find her daughters Kinsley, 7, and Charlie, 5, a dad because they have a very involved father, Nick Buonfiglio — despite the fact that she doesn’t speak about him often.

“Secondly … I was completely blindsided [by the breakup] and it just happened very suddenly,” Stanton revealed. “Before I get into it, Bobby didn’t do anything wrong, so don’t go hating on him for it. Yes, I was surprised, but it’s OK.”

Stanton added that she really thought they were going to get engaged and married, and that moving into together in their beautiful Laguna Beach home was the next step in their relationship. “We had a great relationship, it wasn’t toxic,” she added. “It was actually the healthiest relationship I’ve ever been in. He was my best friend, I was super happy and that was not fake.”

The Lani the Label founder explained that she respects Jacobs’ decision to end the relationship because people have the right to change their minds. “I’m glad he didn’t waste any more of my time,” Stanton said. “Me and the girls are going to keep the house we moved into.”

Stanton ended the conversation thanking her more than 1 million Instagram followers for their support. As for those inquiring whether she and Jacobs will get back together, Stanton said she doesn’t believe in breaking up and getting back together. “I just don’t think it works out,” she shared. “That’s not something that’s going to happen, and that’s OK.”

The California native concluded her message saying she’s surprised herself with how “strong” she is in the wake of the bad news, and that she’s “been listening to Ariana Grande nonstop,” and is focusing on surrounding herself with family and friends.

Speculation that the pair had split began to swirl earlier this month after the two unfollowed each other on Instagram. Jacobs confirmed the news in the comments section of one of his posts on Friday, April 5, in which he debunked talk of infidelity.

“There was no cheating,” he wrote. “I’d always be there for the girls and I’ve voiced that many a time. Coming from having a deadbeat Dad I’ve chosen to live my life nothing like him. They touched my heart and vice versa. No matter what I’ll always be around for them.”

Prior to her relationship with Jacobs, Stanton was publicly linked to fellow Bachelor nation stars Ben Higgins, Josh Murray and Robby Hayes.

