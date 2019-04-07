Looking ahead. Bobby Jacobs sent his love to his supporters on Instagram days after his split from Amanda Stanton.

“I just wanted to express my gratitude for everyone who has been so kind and respectful in this whole situation,” Jacobs, 33, captioned a picture of himself with his Samoyed, Uzzi, on Instagram on Sunday, April 7. “It speaks volumes and it restores faith in humanity and a society of people who just want to be toxic and negative.”

The entrepreneur added, “No matter what you go through in life it’s always a constant learning process… life experience isn’t given easily and what it does to a person is make them exponentially wiser beyond their years.”

Jacobs capped off his note, writing, “Like I said before.. You never know what the future holds,” along with a heart emoji.

Stanton, 28, for her part, headed to Las Vegas for a “girls weekend” with fellow Bachelor Nation star Raven Gates and pal Morgan Brunson after news broke of the pair’s breakup on Friday, April 5.

“Not to be depressing, I know I’ve talked about it too much, but I’m obviously going through a little bit of a rough patch right now,” she wrote on Instagram on Saturday, April 6.

The Bachelor alum continued, “But at the end of the day I’m just going to try to focus on the good. I have so much to be thankful for, I have so much to be happy about. I’m healthy, my kids are healthy — that’s really all that matters. And I’m just not going to let it affect me as much as it has been the last couple of weeks.”

The Lani the Label founder’s now-ex-boyfriend confirmed the split via social media on Friday — and even addressed infidelity rumors.

“There was no cheating,” he wrote on Instagram. “I’d always be there for [Amanda’s daughters] and I’ve voiced that many a time. Coming from having a deadbeat Dad I’ve chosen to live my life nothing like him. They touched my heart and vice versa. No matter what I’ll always be around for them.”

The former Bachelor in Paradise star and the Tillow cofounder met on Instagram and went public with their relationship in May 2018. Earlier this month, Stanton exclusively told Us that her kids, Kinsley, 7, and Charlie, 5, whom she shares with ex-husband Nick Buonfiglio, view Jacobs as “a father figure.”

Stanton gushed, “Charlie says that [Bobby is] her best friend, so it’s really cute.” She also confessed that she hoped she and Jacobs would eventually “get married and have another baby.”

